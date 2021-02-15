There are so many gift ideas on the market today for coffee lovers, including everything from coffee gift box subscriptions to mug warmers, personalized coffee mugs, cold brew coffee makers, and so much more.



One company, called High Brew Coffee, has come up with what many coffee drinkers might regard as the gift of all gifts for coffee lovers — a self-heating coffee can that makes a warm cup of coffee possible anytime, anywhere.

The way it works: Twist the bottom of the can, wait a couple of minutes, and then give the can a gentle shake. Pull the tab and then voila, a warm cup of coffee is ready to be poured.

Anyone in need of gift ideas right now for the coffee lover in your life? We may have you covered with the perfect thing, especially with the nasty winter weather that’s pummeling the US this week with ice, snow, and bitterly cold temperatures.

Coffee drinkers often have particular, exacting preferences when it comes to their habits, the way they take their coffee, how they like it prepared, and so forth. But one thing that may appeal to many of them generally across the board right now is a product that can be found from a company called High Brew Coffee — it’s a self-heating coffee can, which the company promises can get hot in just two minutes and is available to buy online in a pack of four for $20.

“Enjoy the option to have a hot coffee no matter where your journey takes you!” the company says via its website, where customers can purchase the cans. “From camping to early mornings, our self-heating can gets HOT in just two minutes and the bold, never bitter finish is the perfect brew for your adventure.”

The way it works: Basically, you just twist the bottom of the can, wait a couple of minutes, and then give it a gentle shake. Pull the tab and then presto, a warm cup of coffee.

Y'all we are officially #SOLDOUT of the Black & Bold #heatgenerated cans!! Don't worry though, we'll be restocking faster than you can say #Turboman. Until then, stay toasty and have a great weekend! 🔥#highbrew #coffee #coffeelover pic.twitter.com/n3I3mza9A2 — High Brew Coffee (@HighBrewCoffee) January 30, 2021

Additional details: The can holds 200mg of “naturally occurring caffeine,” and it’s also dairy- and sugar-free. With a painfully cold Monday morning temperature of just 10 degrees right now where I live, it’s hard not to feel like this could be a perfect gift idea — though, to be sure, High Brew Coffee also has a number of other coffee offerings for customers to enjoy.

For example, the company’s flavors, many of which are available in grocery stores around the US, include a triple shot espresso, as well as some with added protein in addition to flavors like the Nitro Cold Brew. Regarding the latter, the company promises that every can releases tiny nitrogen bubbles when it’s opened, “for a never bitter black coffee with delicious hints of creaminess and sweetness.”

