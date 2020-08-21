Our list of the most-watched TV shows this week from the major streaming services runs the gamut, including a variety of shows from platforms like Netflix but also newer rivals such as Peacock and Apple TV+.

At the top of this week’s list is The Umbrella Academy, a Netflix original series about a group of superheroes that’s been described as Netflix’s answer to the X-Men franchise.

Season two of The Umbrella Academy debuted on Netflix at the end of July.

As I write these words, Netflix’s original series The Umbrella Academy — which has been referred to on many occasions as the streamer’s answer to the X-Men franchise — is sitting in the #2 spot on Netflix’s current internally-produced ranking of the Top 10 TV shows across the platform. But that’s after the show, which was adapted from a comic book series by Gerard Way and tells the story of a family of superhero siblings, was able to pull off an admirable feat following the debut of its second season on July 31.

As noted by Forbes, The Umbrella Academy became the third Netflix series to hold the #1 spot on that list for 14 days. And, in fact, it still does — albeit on third-party rankings of the most-watched TV shows right now from sources like Reelgood, the streaming search engine destination that has shared with BGR its latest look at what streaming audiences are consuming the most of right now. For the week of August 13-19, The Umbrella Academy was #1 with a bullet, at a time when these rankings are getting more competitive than ever as streamers and networks ranging from HBO to Peacock and Apple TV+ increasingly churn out popular shows that are climbing these lists.

From Netflix’s official description of what happens in Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy: The heroes “must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins.” Currently, the series enjoys a solid 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an 82% critics score.

As for the rest of this week’s list of the Top 10 most-watched TV shows from the various streaming services, it should be noted that Netflix’s rivals are getting much more serious about their participation in the so-called Streaming Wars. Apple TV+, for example, has entered the list this week, something it hasn’t done as much on account of the fact that it doesn’t have as deep a library of content as rival streamers, by design (check out our interview with Bill Lawrence, creator of the new Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso, here). HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Yellowstone on Peacock — there are also so many other great shows to enjoy this week.

Again, per Reelgood, these were the most-streamed for August 13-19: