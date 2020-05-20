iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 are now available for the public to download after an extensive beta testing period.

iOS 13.5 brings a variety of new features and changes, including the Exposure Notification API, improvements for Face ID, and new options in Group FaceTime and Medical ID.

If you are wearing a mask while trying to unlock your iPhone or authenticate a purchase using Face ID, iOS 13.5 simplifies the process and brings up the passcode field more quickly.

Just days after the golden master build of iOS 13.5 began rolling out the developers, Apple has released the final version of the update to the public. iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 are now available to everyone with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, and bring a variety of new features and changes with them, including the Exposure Notification API that developers can use to build contact tracing apps to track the spread of the novel coronavirus.

iOS 13.5 also includes a “simplified unlock process for devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask.” From now on, the passcode field will be presented automatically if you swipe up on the Lock screen while you are wearing a mask. This also works whenever you are prompted to authenticate using Face ID in App Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay, iTunes, and other apps.

Other changes include an “option to control automatic prominence on Group FaceTime calls so video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks” and an “option to automatically share health and other essential information from your Medical ID with emergency services when you place an emergency call.”

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.5 or iPadOS 13.5, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone SE 2nd generation

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

