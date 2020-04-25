Avengers: Endgame was first released a year ago today, on April 26th, 2019, generating a ton of positive reviews and shattering records at the box office.

The climactic end of a storyline that spanned 22 movies spread over nearly a decade delivered plenty of satisfying scenes and Easter eggs.

Audiences around the world cheered, laughed, and cried during the three-hour Endgame marathon, and some of these reactions went viral online.

The blockbuster that would turn out to become the highest-grossing film in history premiered precisely one year ago today. Well, April 26th was the Avengers: Endgame’s official launch date, but the film was actually released in some regions as early as two days before that. The film opened on Wednesday or Thursday in certain markets, and theaters were packed for days. This was the Marvel film to watch, the movie that needed a decade of intertwined stories to be made possible. There’s no question that Endgame would have been a fantastic experience for anyone, regardless of whether they saw any of the previous 21 films. But the more familiar you were with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the more enjoyable Endgame would turn out to be. And the more likely you were to cheer loudly or cry.

Almost a year later, reaction videos to some of the most epic Endgame scenes started going viral again on social media as fans relived the experience of watching the film in theaters for the first time. Now, the movie’s one-year anniversary is the perfect opportunity to enjoy those reactions again.

We might not even care that much about the first Endgame anniversary if it wasn’t for this modern plague that shut down the entire world. Rather than reliving those amazing Endgame scenes, we’d be talking about the Black Widow premiere right about now in an alternate reality branch of time where the novel coronavirus doesn’t exist.

Sadly, we all have to deal with the health crisis and the annoying measures that came with it. There’s no going out in public, and it’ll be a while until we hit theaters for new movies. The virus can spread quite fast in enclosed spaces, and there’s no cure for it right now. We must all wait a while longer for scientists to figure out therapies for the virus that can prevent complications and death, at least until a vaccine is available.

Instead of a new movie this weekend, you might as well rewatch Endgame — or better yet Infinity War and Endgame back to back. But before you do any of that, you’d be better off watching the clips below, which capture the beauty of experiencing some of the most satisfying Endgame scenes in cinemas for the first time. It was Scott Gustin who posted on Twitter the crowd’s reaction to Captain America lifting Thor’s hammer for the first time. “Chills,” he said. Chills indeed. I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about the scene, and that involuntary reaction is still there even though I’ve now watched the movie more than a dozen times:

Just stop what you’re doing and enjoy listening to the #AvengersEndgame opening night crowd react to Captain America wielding Thor's hammer. CHILLS. pic.twitter.com/RM8fimepxe — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

Even Kevin Feige retweeted the clip above a few weeks ago:

A nice reminder of what we were all doing together almost exactly 1 year ago. A nice reminder of what we will all be doing together someday again. #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/l8Tm8Kj2DC — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) April 7, 2020

How about the moment when Doctor Strange and his fellow magicians started opening portals on the battlefield. And when Steve Rogers finally uttered the two words we had all been dying to hear: “Avengers… assemble!” Chills indeed:

And of course the theater reaction to PORTALS was bonkers. pic.twitter.com/tllxg9aqMG — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

“I am Iron Man” is also the kind of scene that would drive any crowd of MCU fans wild:

And all the female Avengers coming to save Peter Parker:

Finally, here’s Tony Stark’s emotional death:

Those who want to experience even more reactions can check out a bigger audio file on YouTube:

If you need more, here's the full audio file: https://t.co/dQzniA6Osi — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

Come to think of it, there is a way to get super nerdy with the experience of rewatching Endgame. You’d have to find the full Endgame reaction on YouTube and synchronize it with your 4K copy of Endgame that’s playing in your living room. Luckily for you, YouTube does have the three-hour audio recording just waiting to be synced up:

Image Source: Marvel Studios