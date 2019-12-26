GameStop’s Winter Sale has tons of post-holiday deals on games, consoles, and more

Retail customers were certainly out in full force this Christmas. The retail sector enjoyed another record-setting holiday season this year, and there are still plenty more opportunities to fork over cash as we move into the post-Christmas sales season and chains like GameStop trot out new sales and promotions. Indeed, if you ended up with some gift certificates or maybe some cash you were gifted on Christmas and are looking for some way to put it to use, GameStop has got you covered with a new winter sale the chain is running from today through January 1.

The winter sale is discounting tons of games, consoles and more across its more than 3,700 stores, though you can also take advantage of the deals by visiting www.gamestop.com. Check out the full Winter Sale discounts here, a sampling of which we’ll run through below.

As part of this sale, customers can buy any two pre-owned games and get two free through this Sunday. Other deals include all of the following, which we’ve rounded up below:

Video Game Consoles

Sony PS4 1TB System Bundle with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us Remastered: $249.99 ($50 savings) — valid until Dec. 28

Xbox One X Console Limited Edition 1TB Bundle with NBA 2K20: $349.99 ($150 savings) — valid until Dec. 29

Software

NBA2K20: $29.99

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $19.99 (66% savings)

Overwatch Legendary Edition (Switch only): $24.99

All Pre-Owned Games: Buy 2 Get 2 Free — valid until Dec. 29

Accessories:

Astro A10 — The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wired Gaming Headset: $39.99 ($20 savings)

Astro A40 Wired: $199.99 ($50 savings)

Free case when you buy a new Nintendo Switch Lite + Nintendo Switch game ($10 value)

Collectibles:

Buy 2, Get 1 Free Clearance POP! and Collectibles

50% off select holiday-themed Funko products

60% off holiday apparel, calendars, and ornaments

This is the final sale of the year, as GameStop tries to put a less-than-stellar 2019 behind it. Sales and revenue were down in part due to the lack of new consoles this year, ahead of the release of two new consoles from Microsoft and Sony in 2020 — possibly the last before the industry moves fully into the cloud gaming era.