Southwest has flights as low as $39 through Friday, if you want to escape to somewhere warm

The US is suffering through a serious cold snap at the moment, one that the National Weather Service says will likely break over 100 low-temperature records. It’s the kind of thing that might make some travelers long for an escape to somewhere with much more reasonable temperatures — somewhere comfortably warm, even, while Mother Nature continues to blanket the country with ice and dangerously cold weather.

If you fall into that category, Southwest Airlines has got you covered with yet another nationwide fare sale, to be more specific, one with flights as low as $39 and which runs through Friday.

Southwest has been offering travelers plenty of opportunities like this to snag cheap fares pretty much all year, and this new sale follows the usual pattern. As always, the clock is ticking. You’ve got between now and 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, November 15, to grab one of the fares (which you can search for here) and which includes the typical restrictions seen with these sales.

The fares are nonrefundable, and travel days and markets are limited. Fares are valid on nonstop service where indicated, and where it’s not the fares are valid on single connecting service. Blackout dates also apply.

These deals are meant for travel within the continental US between November 28 through May 20, 2020, and for interisland Hawaii travel from December 3 through May 20, 2020. The deals also cover travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, between December 3 through 5, January 13 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020, while international travel is valid from December 3 through 11, January 7 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020.

Among the deals you can take advantage of:

Interisland Hawaii travel seems to be where you’ll find the super-low $39 deals, such as a $39 one-way fare being offered from Honolulu to Maui.

For just $69, you could fly from San Francisco to Los Angles, or from Atlanta to New Orleans.

If you want to escape to a warmer island climate, fares for just slightly more than $100 are available from Orlando to Turks & Caicos, from Orlando to The Bahamas, and from Fort Lauderdale to Cancun (the prices for those flights being $133, $109, and $113, respectively).