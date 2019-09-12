Apple put a hilarious Easter egg in its iPhone 11 event roundup video

Apple unveiled quite a few products earlier this week during its iPhone 11 event — not just the new iPhones we’ve all been waiting to see. We learned the pricing structure for Apple’s new services, we got a new Apple Watch as well as trio of health studies, and a brand new affordable iPad that’s even bigger than the old one.

And then there were the three new phones, including the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, and all their special features that needed a proper introduction. The event was rather long, and we covered all the announcements coming from Tim Cook and company as it happened. But if you want to relive it, Apple created a whimsical two-minute clip of the entire press conference and introduced a hilarious Easter egg in it.



The video recap doesn’t present all of Apple’s announcements in chronological order, but that’s not really the point. What you should be looking for is a frame that depicts what looks like a blue screen of death, which is, of course, an iconic marker for Windows PC errors.

And that frame comes in just as the narrator reminds you that the new 10.2-inch iPad is two times faster than the best-selling PC. If you do catch that error while the video is playing at regular speed, you won’t see its contents, but the blue might put a smile on your face as it’s timed to perfection.

But if you do stop the clip to try to catch that image, this is what you end up seeing — trust me, it gets blue real fast, but I tried to catch a screenshot of it as early on as possible:

Image Source: Apple Inc.

“Error 09102019,” the error message reads. “This is just a thought. But it might be nice to have some sort of easter egg message in here for the hard core Apple fans that will stop the video.”

Fans have indeed deciphered the string of numbers in binary that appears after the text, and this is what they got (via PhoneArena):

So you took the time to translate this? We love you.

Now we’ll be looking for more Easter eggs in every future Apple video. You can check out the entire video below: