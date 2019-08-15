In all likelihood, we’re now less than one month away from Apple’s big press conference at which it will finally unveil the iPhone 11 series. Now believed to be named the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max (ugh), Apple’s next-generation iPhone lineup is expected to be announced on either September 10th or September 11th. Where did we come up with those potential dates for Apple’s big iPhone 11 event? An executive at one of Apple’s premier wireless carrier partners slipped up and revealed that the iPhone 11 series will be released on Friday, September 20th. Apple always announces its new iPhones about a week and a half before they’re released, and then preorders should open on the following Friday, which in this case falls on September 13th. In other words, if you want to make sure you have the new iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro model of your choice on launch day, you can already set an alarm for 12:00 AM PT on the 13th and get ready for the drill Apple fans know all too well.

Since we’re so close to Apple’s big iPhone 11 announcement, tons of information about the new smartphone series has already leaked. We know that this year’s iPhone 11 models are going to look exactly like the iPhone XS series from last year on the front, and then the back will have a new square camera bump. The entry-level iPhone 11 will sport a dual-lens rear camera in that big square bump, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will feature a triple-lens camera. We know plenty more about Apple’s upcoming new iPhones as well, but a big new leak may have just revealed several surprising details that no one was expecting.

Now, before we get to all of the exciting new details that may have just been revealed in this leak, let’s discuss the source. It’s a popular YouTube channel called EverythingApplePro. Filip Koroy, the person who runs the YouTube channel, is indeed pretty popular, but he has just about no track record when it comes to leaks. So why are we sharing his new video if he has no track record? As he notes, his source for all the information shared in this new video is Max Weinbach, a blogger from xda-developers. Xda is often the source of reliable smartphone leaks, so we’re definitely taking this video seriously.

Some of the details within this leak are merely a rehashing of things that have already leaked. We know the iPhone 11 series will feature improved display quality and faster Face ID, for example. Koroy also mentions that the new iPhones will have a matte finish on the back. Just yesterday a huge leak from a supposed Foxconn employee said the same thing, and well-connected Apple insider Ming-Chi Kup from TF International Securities said as far back as last year that the iPhone 11 series will sport a new frosted glass on the back instead of the clear glass we’re used to. This means all the renders we’ve seen so far don’t actually depict the iPhone 11 series accurately.

There is also some truly surprising info in this report that we never saw coming, however. First, Koroy claims that Apple’s base iPhone 11 models will include 128GB of internal storage. That’s twice the 64GB that Apple currently offers on its iPhones, but the other two storage tiers will supposedly remain at 256GB and 512GB. If true, this would be an odd move by Apple. The company keeps its iPhone margins and ASPs sky-high by not supporting expandable storage and forcing customers who want a decent amount of space to buy a pricier iPhone model if the jump from the entry-level iPhones to the middle tier only gets you twice as much storage instead of four times as much, far fewer people will opt for the 256GB iPhone 11 varients.

Koroy also claims that the new third lens on the back of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be a super wide-angle lens with a 120º field of view that supports 4K video at 30 fps.

Image Source: EverythingApplePro, YouTube

We saved the biggest surprise for last, and it’s definitely a doozy. The huge alleged Foxconn leak from yesterday claimed that Apple is introducing a fourth color on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max this year, and it’ll be “dark green.” According to Koroy, however, it will actually be a special new color with a “rainbow” effect that reflects different colors depending on the angle to the light. We’ve seen similar color effects on Chinese smartphones for more than a year now, and Samsung just introduced a color like this on the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+.

While the specifics are interesting, it would definitely make sense for Apple to introduce a new color option this year on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max this. As you’ll recall, Apple debuted not one but two new color options on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which featured a design that was otherwise nearly identical to the two iPhone generations that had come before it. Apple is reusing the same iPhone design for a third consecutive year yet again in 2019, so a flashy new color option would make sense.

Check out Koroy’s full video, which is embedded below.