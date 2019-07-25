The next bad idea from the ‘Games of Thrones’ creators may end up on Netflix

We’re still not over the way Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season unfolded, and if you’re honest with yourself, fellow fans of all things Westerosi, you’re not either. As we noted last week, the extremely disappointing series finale also happens to be the lowest-rated episode of TV on IMDb ever to earn an Emmy nod — which the episode did for creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, landing them a nomination for “outstanding writing.”

Of course, the show took its final bow back in May and HBO has moved on since then and is deep into planning the rest of its post-Thrones future. Likewise, the Game of Thrones creators are also said to be in talks about where the next chapter of their TV careers will take them — and some potential winners have already emerged.

No surprise, Netflix is said to be in the running as part of deal talks with the duo who are rumored to be looking for as much as a $200 million score. That Netflix is in the mix would certainly make sense, as the streamer has increasingly locked up big names and creators like Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes in recent years to complement the buzzy individual projects it commissions and licenses.

However, Weiss and Benioff are also reportedly talking with Amazon as well as Disney (h/t The Hollywood Reporter), both of which would no doubt love to add showrunners with their track record to their respective stables. Especially coming off of Thrones earning a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations earlier this month. Amazon was said to be the most tempting suitor until a recent approach by Netflix, while Disney also may have a leg up in the talks since both men currently have a film deal (working on a post-Skywalker Star Wars trilogy) with the company.

“They’re meeting everywhere, which I totally get,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys told THR in May after the end of Thrones. “It’s a great time to be a creator. People are throwing open doors and throwing money around. So if you’re a creator with a proven track record, it’s a great time. I think they’re doing the right thing and seeing what’s out there.”