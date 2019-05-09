The Last of the Starks, or episode 4 from the final season of Game of Thrones, was by far the worst episode in the entire history of the show, and now we have real data to support that claim. It received plenty of criticism not because of what it tried to do, but because of how it was all handled. It’s as if the showrunners and writers completely forgot everything that has made Game of Thrones great. The episode defied logic and common sense, brought Starbucks beverages to Westeros, and ignited debates about how it’s portraying women and dealing with race issues. No Game of Thrones episode is perfect, some will say, and that’s true. But I miss the days when my biggest concern with the Game of Thrones plot was explaining how the White Walkers crafted, transported and used those heavy chains to drag out Viserion out of the frozen water.

It’s the kind of episode that Septa Unella, may the Lord of Light rest her soul, should take out in the streets and shame as hordes of Game of Thrones fans get to voice their anger. As it turns out, that’s what IMDB is for. And with an average rating of 6.6 from more than 62,000 votes, the episode is sinking and ruining the entire season’s rating in the process.



Unlike some forms of entertainment that trolls try to “kill” with review bombs, Game of Thrones has never had this problem. So it’s not like Game of Thrones haters have decided, with two episodes to go, to ruin the show’s rating. The series still has an amazing 9.5 average score from nearly 1.5 million IMDB votes. Not all the people who rated the entire series, however, scored each episode.

Some would show you only the following screenshot to make their point:

Image Source: IMDB

But not us. No, we went back and looked at each Game of Thrones episode and its IMDB review to collect all the rating data.

Season 1: Average IMDb rating of 9.15 with an average number of 24,279 votes per episode.

Season 1 2011 Rating Votes Ep.1 Winter Is Coming 9.30 31,264 Ep.2 The Kingsroad 8.80 23,843 Ep.3 Lord Snow 8.70 22,547 Ep.4 Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things 8.80 21,365 Ep.5 The Wolf and the Lion 9.10 22,334 Ep.6 A Golden Crown 9.30 22,153 Ep.7 You Win or You Die 9.30 22,700 Ep.8 The Pointy End 9.10 20,876 Ep.9 Baelor 9.60 29,669 Ep.10 Fire and Blood 9.50 26,043 Average 9.15 24,279

Season 2: Average IMDb rating of 9.03 with an average number of 21,100 votes per episode.

Season 2 2012 Rating Votes Ep.1 The North Remembers 8.90 20,699 Ep.2 The Night Lands 8.60 19,494 Ep.3 What Is Dead May Never Die 8.90 19,286 Ep.4 Garden of Bones 8.90 18,587 Ep.5 The Ghost of Harrenhal 8.90 17,747 Ep.6 The Old Gods and the New 9.10 19,738 Ep.7 A Man Without Honor 9.00 19,155 Ep.8 The Prince of Winterfell 8.90 18,871 Ep.9 Blackwater 9.70 33,729 Ep.10 Valar Morghulis 9.40 23,692 Average 9.03 21,100

Season 3: Average IMDb rating of 9.10 with an average number of 25,726 votes per episode.

Season 3 2013 Rating Votes Ep.1 Valar Dohaeris 8.90 20,893 Ep.2 Dark Wings, Dark Words 8.70 18,690 Ep.3 Walk of Punishment 8.90 18,876 Ep.4 And Now His Watch Is Ended 9.60 26,258 Ep.5 Kissed by Fire 9.00 19,233 Ep.6 The Climb 8.90 19,080 Ep.7 The Bear and the Maiden Fair 8.80 18,335 Ep.8 Second Sons 9.10 18,982 Ep.9 The Rains of Castamere 9.90 75,326 Ep.10 Mhysa 9.20 21,591 Average 9.10 25,726

Season 4: Average IMDb rating of 9.33 with an average number of 28,954 votes per episode.

Season 4 2014 Rating Votes Ep.1 Two Swords 9.10 25,338 Ep.2 The Lion and the Rose 9.70 40,629 Ep.3 Breaker of Chains 8.90 20,810 Ep.4 Oathkeeper 8.90 19,924 Ep.5 First of His Name 8.80 19,219 Ep.6 The Laws of Gods and Men 9.70 36,181 Ep.7 Mockingbird 9.20 21,642 Ep.8 The Mountain and the Viper 9.70 39,886 Ep.9 The Watchers on the Wall 9.60 33,153 Ep.10 The Children 9.70 32,758 Average 9.33 28,954

Season 5: Average IMDb rating of 8.90 with an average number of 28,463 votes per episode.

Season 5 2015 Rating Votes Ep.1 The Wars to Come 8.60 22,212 Ep.2 The House of Black and White 8.60 19,170 Ep.3 High Sparrow 8.60 18,475 Ep.4 Sons of the Harpy 8.80 19,081 Ep.5 Kill the Boy 8.70 19,313 Ep.6 Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken 8.10 21,956 Ep.7 The Gift 9.10 21,458 Ep.8 Hardhome 9.90 77,447 Ep.9 The Dance of Dragons 9.50 33,255 Ep.10 Mother’s Mercy 9.10 32,260 Average 8.90 28,463

Season 6: Average IMDb rating of 9.12 with an average number of 54,220 votes per episode.

Season 6 2016 Rating Votes Ep.1 The Red Woman 8.60 31,305 Ep.2 Home 9.40 37,525 Ep.3 Oathbreaker 8.80 25,593 Ep.4 Book of the Stranger 9.20 27,756 Ep.5 The Door 9.70 56,154 Ep.6 Blood of My Blood 8.50 25,365 Ep.7 The Broken Man 8.70 24,566 Ep.8 No One 8.50 28,350 Ep.9 Battle of the Bastards 9.90 169,187 Ep.10 The Winds of Winter 9.90 116,403 Average 9.12 54,220

Season 7: Average IMDb rating of 9.21 with an average number of 44,176 votes per episode.

Season 7 2017 Rating Votes Ep.1 Dragonstone 8.70 39,852 Ep.2 Stormborn 9.00 33,697 Ep.3 The Queen’s Justice 9.30 35,167 Ep.4 The Spoils of War 9.80 69,793 Ep.5 Eastwatch 9.00 33,171 Ep.6 Beyond the Wall 9.20 49,316 Ep.7 The Dragon and the Wolf 9.50 48,236 Average 9.21 44,176

Season 8: Average IMDb rating of 7.95 with an average number of 79,290 votes per episode so far.

Season 8 2019 Rating Votes Ep.1 Winterfell 8.30 64,967 Ep.2 A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms 8.60 59,358 Ep.3 The Long Night 8.30 130,077 Ep.4 The Last of the Starks 6.60 62,759 Ep.5 Untitled Ep.6 Untitled Average 7.95 79,290

With only two episodes left in the season, it’ll be interesting to see if any of the remaining installments will be able to break episode 804’s IMDB record. Valar Morghulis!