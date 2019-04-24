The hilarious reason Tony Stark runs out of food in space – and it’s not an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoiler

We’re nearly there, Avengers fans, the movie we’ve all been waiting for already out in cinemas in some markets, while other countries will get it on April 25th, a day ahead of the official release. We’ll finally learn how the Avengers will beat Thanos and undo the Snap — that’s not a spoiler, that’s something Doctor Strange told us right before turning to dust back in Infinity War. After all, what we’re about to see is that one future where the Avengers get to win, not one of the more than 14 million other versions where they keep losing. If you love spoilers, then you already know what happens in Endgame and how it’ll all go down. We won’t share any of these spoilers with you this time (although here’s an excellent place to start if you want any). Instead, we’re going to show you the hilarious reason why Tony Stark’s food runs out while he’s drifting in space with no hope of rescue.

Food and water ran out four days ago, Tony tells us in the first Avengers 4 trailer that Marvel released in early December — I still get goosebumps every time I play it.

Tony’s adrift in space with Nebula and oxygen will run out tomorrow morning. Of course, we know from other trailers that they’ll be saved and brought back home early in the movie.

But how did that food ran out? I’ll invite you to rewatch a hilarious scene from Infinity War, where Thor informs the other Morons that he’s going to take their ship to go to Nidavellir to get a Thanos-killing kind of weapon.

While he does that, Thor goes for some of their food rather nonchalantly in spite of Quill’s protests. He gets a bunch of food packs and Quill’s backpack, before grabbing the pod and stealing away two Guardians.

Not only does Thor fail to kill Thanos in that intense battle in Wakanda, but he’s also responsible for reducing the supplies on the Benatar. Well played, Pirate Angel!

The fact that Drax favors those Zarg nuts, and that Quill’s not in the best shape of his life also indicate, are also reasons why the ship’s food stockpile would run out faster than usual.

Of course, I’m just kidding. It’s not Thor’s fault for Tony running out of food in space. As I’ve explained before, everything that occurs in this timeline has to happen in a precise manner for them to succeed. Doctor Strange explained it clearly when he said it’s the only way they’ll defeat Thanos. That means Star-Lord has to mess up his perfect plan on Titan and that Thor has to go for the chest instead of the head.

But, if you’re catching up on Marvel movies, you absolutely have to rewatch Infinity War. Little details like the one above that are peppered through the MCU will make Endgame even more enjoyable. If you’re new to the MCU, then here’s the list of movies you need to see before going for <em>Avengers 4</em>.