The Stan Lee cameo in ‘Captain Marvel’ is going to make you cry

We’re less than a week away from the arrival of Captain Marvel in theaters, and it already sounds at this point like Marvel fans should be prepared to get hit right in the feels.

Directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck were asked about the traditional Stan Lee cameo that will be part of the film during its London premiere in recent days. Naturally, in light of the Marvel creator’s passing in November, it seems like this appearance is going to be particularly emotional. As the directors put it, “There was not a dry eye in the house” among audience members who’ve already seen it.

In a recent local TV news interview, Fleck tried to tease what’s coming as best as he could without spoiling the details. “You know it just, it felt right,” he said. “When you look at the script and you’re like, ‘Where are we gonna put Stan Lee in this movie?,’ that seemed like the right place. Throw him into that scene.”

In addition to his turn in Captain Marvel, Lee is also expected to have bit parts in other Marvel films coming out this year. However, his cameo in the film coming March 8 that tells the story of Carol Danvers’ transformation into a superhero will be his first live-action MCU cameo since his passing. He did also contribute a small voice part to December’s animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is especially touching considering the fact that he told me a few years ago that creating the character of Spider-Man is what he thought he’d most want to be remembered for.

Speaking of other MCU films teed up for this year, April 26 will see the release of Avengers: Endgame, with Spider-Man: Far From Home coming July 5. The excitement, meanwhile, is certainly building for Captain Marvel, the marketing team for which shared some Magic Eye illusions to the film’s official Twitter account this week by way of tapping into some 90s-era nostalgia (which is also when the story is set).