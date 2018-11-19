Exciting new details about Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Galaxy F phones leak

A ton of new details are starting to trickle out about Samsung’s most-anticipated 2019 smartphones — the Galaxy S10 and the foldable Galaxy F — including everything from color options to internal storage capacity and display specs. Without further ado, let’s dive in and take a look at the latest bits of news about both handsets.

First up, the Galaxy S10 that’s expected to land in February. Per the folks over at SamMobile, these are the color options Samsung is going to offer for the S10, which we already knew would come in three models. You’ll be able to choose from black, white, yellow, and green, with the caveat that not every color will be available in every market. Some may also come in the form of gradient options.

Meanwhile, one S10 will include a 6.44-inch display and the other two will have 5.8-inch displays. One of those 5.8-inch models will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, as will the model with the 6.44-inch display. We also reported at the end of last week that the premium models of the S10 phones will feature a screen that takes up almost the entire surface of the front side, save for a circular hole at the top, where the camera would reside.

And now for some details about Samsung’s no-longer-mythical foldable phone. Again, from SamMobile: “Model number SM-F900U will be available with 512GB of internal storage. We have already revealed the European and Asian variants of this device – SM-F900F and SM-F900N – respectively. Samsung will be rolling out this device worldwide and it will be available in Silver and Black colors.”

The foldable phone is reportedly going to launch in March. Samsung has said it plans to start manufacturing at least 1 million units of the foldable phone, and possibly more, depending on market reaction. The company has also committed to releasing a new model every year, but they’re going to be expensive. Reportedly, this first foldable smartphone coming from Samsung will be priced at around $1,770.