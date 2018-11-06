Preorders for Google’s Pixel Slate go live, launch scheduled for November 22nd

The final Made by Google 2018 product that’s still not out yet is apparently just a few weeks away from release. Best Buy’s new listing shows a November 22nd release date for the Pixel Slate, with the retailer already taking preorders for what will be Google’s first Chrome OS tablet — a detachable 2-in-1 device that straddles the line between laptop and tablet which the tech giant first unveiled early last month at its Pixel hardware event in New York.

The Pixel Slate showed up available for preorders today, and you can get three models from Best Buy: the 64GB model with an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 for $799; a 128GB model with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 for $999; and a 256GB version sporting an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 for $1,599.

Best Buy doesn’t appear to be carrying two entry-level models with 32GB and 64GB of storage. All five versions of the tablet, meanwhile, are also available from the Google Store, which will ship orders in two to three weeks. In related news, Best Buy is also taking preorders for the Keyboard for Pixel Slate in Midnight Blue. It’s a $199 accessory that also works as a cover for the tablet. The Midnight Blue Pixelbook Pen is also available to preorder for $99.

As we noted when the device was first announced, Google has redesigned Chrome OS to make it more touch-friendly on a device like the Pixel Slate. The app launcher is very reminiscent of Android, you’ve got split-screen for multitasking as well as a new task bar along the bottom, and always-on Google Assistant support.

In terms of physical design, the Pixel Slate is passively cooled, with no loud fan, and has a high-resolution display on the front. There are also stereo speakers placed on the front, and dual 8MP front-facing and rear-facing cameras. The side-mounted power button works as a fingerprint sensor, and the tablet is designed to work with a cover like Apple’s smart keyboard cover for the iPad rather than using a kickstand on the back. It folds up into a tablet cover when you put it away, but a fold-out keyboard and fabric stand prop it up to work like a laptop when you’re sitting down.