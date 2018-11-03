6 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

Here’s the deal. You’ve got quite a few new movies premiering this week, including the Bohemian Rhapsody Queen biography, Disney’s brand new Nutcracker film (just in time for Christmas), and Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool comedy. On top of that, A Private War and Boy Erased are also notable mentions that are getting limited launches this week.

What you’re not getting this week is the Avengers 4 trailer that you’ve been waiting for, but at least we have one new exciting rumor about it. As for the new trailers that launched this week, we’ve got comedy, drama, animation, and Christmas stories for you.

Five Feet Apart

What do you do when you’re a teenager suffering from a life-threatening disease, and you fall in love with someone just like you in the hospital? And what do you do when doctors tell you that you need to be six feet away from each other to prevent any infections? You go rogue, and you live a little. You go Five Feet Apart. In theaters next March, starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson:

Head Full of Honey

Starring Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon, Emily Mortimer, Claire Forlani, and many others, Head Full of Honey is a story about a family having to deal with a different type of illness, Alzheimer’s. It’s Nolte’s character who’s suffering from the disease, and he’s about to embark on a journey with his granddaughter to help him remember things.

Isn’t It Romantic?

In Isn’t It Romantic?, meanwhile, we have a different type of love story: A romantic comedy. Rebel Wilson’s Natalie happens to wake up after an accident in what appears to be the romantic comedy of her life. The film launches on Valentine Day.

Spies in Disguise

Will Smith is about to be animated in two films: Disney’s new Aladdin, where he plays the Genie, but also in Spies in Disguise, which is a spy story that’s not quite what you expect. The trailer starts like the animated version of Men In Black until the main character is turned into a bird, and that’s all I’m going to say. The film hits next September, with Karen Gillan, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, and DJ Khaled lending their voices to other characters.

The Christmas Chronicles

Netflix’s Christmas starts early. November 22nd, to be more precise, which is when this Christmas story premieres. The Christmas Chronicles is a film about Santa in distress before Christmas, with Kurt Russel playing him. Well, you know, a version of Santa. “Let’s get this party started.”

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Tyler Perry’s Madea is back, and this time it’s for a funeral. It should still be hilarious when it launches next March. Until then, all we have for you is this first trailer.