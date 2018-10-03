Google trolls fans with ‘mini Pixel’ teaser ahead of Pixel 3 launch event

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are almost upon us, but that doesn’t mean we’re done finding Pixel 3 leaks and teasers. Google already confirmed in a video posted on YouTube that the Pixel 3 phones will come with Active Edge support just like their predecessors. It wasn’t much of a surprise given the extensive leaks that we saw over the summer, but what’s more interesting is that Google followed up with a clever Instagram post that trolls the entire internet.

“We’ve heard rumors of a mini Pixel,” Google said on its Instagram page. “Which begs the question how ‘mini’ is too mini? We have a feeling the next one will be a bit bigger than this. Tune in on 10/9 to see for yourself.”

What is that teaser all about? Well, there’s a pretty straightforward explanation if you’ve been following the news lately.

A few weeks ago, news emerged that Google was looking for permission to use footage from YouTube videos blasting the Pixel 3 XL notch to create a montage that wouldn’t be too flattering to the notch. That prompted speculation that a notch-less Pixel 3 variant that was carefully hidden from leaks would be unveiled during the October 9th press conference.

The Pixel Ultra is the name used in those conspiracy theory reports that said all the Pixel 3 XL leaks this summer were an elaborate Google marketing hoax meant to deceive the people looking for Pixel 3 leaks.

We noted at the time that it’s unlikely Google could pull off such a sophisticated campaign given that they weren’t able to protect any Pixel or Nexus device from leaks in the past. Now, Google seems to be mocking the Pixel Ultra rumors with this “mini Pixel” teaser.

That said, if there’s one thing worth noting about the phone in the image above, it’s that it seems to feature two rear-facing cameras. Not that we can tell you it’s a Pixel 3 device, because it could be anything at this time. But it sure looks like it has more than one camera on the back. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are both rumored to have single-lens rear cameras and dual-lens selfie cams though, so we’re not sure what to think about this.

We’ll know more about the Pixel 3 series of devices come next week.