Two more fan-favorite characters survived ‘Infinity War’ and might appear in ‘Avengers 4’

When Thanos snapped his fingers in that powerful glove of his at the end of Infinity War, he killed half of the population in the known universe. We saw some of those deaths on screen, as many Avengers turned to ashes in the final moments of Infinity War. But the fates of plenty of our most beloved characters, several of which are supporting characters rather than full-fledged Avengers, remained a mystery. We had no idea whether or not they survived, or whether they’d appear in Avengers 4 next year. As weeks went by, we’ve learned that many of them did indeed survive Infinity War, and now we have proof that two more characters survived the snap and might appear in Avengers 4.

The other day we showed you evidence that Wong will appear in Avengers 4, right alongside a wild fan theory that says he might be a Skrull in disguise. Since then, we have also discovered that Valkyrie and Kraglin might also appear in the next Avengers movie.

As you might remember, we already knew that Valkyrie survived the meeting with Thanos at the beginning of Infinity War, but also the snap. Thanks to an Instagram story posted by Chris Hemsworth and spotted by The Wrap, we know that Tessa Thompson joined him in Atlanta, where Avengers 4 reshoots took place.

Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, also shared images on Instagram that confirms she went from London to Atlanta with Hemsworth. They already appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, and they’re going to star in the Men In Black reboot — that’s what they were doing in London.

The only reason for Thompson to join Hemsworth in Atlanta is to shoot additional Avengers 4 scenes, right? Why else would she join Thor for the ride? The Wrap also notes that back in early 2017, Marvel was shooting scenes at Durham Cathedral in Durham, England with Hemsworth, Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo having been spotted at the location.

As for Kraglin, played by James Gunn’s brother Sean, he might also make an appearance in Avengers 4, according to comments he made to Tulsa World (via ComicBook):

I think I can say this: I don’t think Kraglin’s story is finished yet. I think the fans will, at least, get to know what happens with Kraglin, even though I can’t share that right now. I can tell you that the movie [Avengers 4] is going to be really excellent. We shot them originally pretty much back-to-back with a short break … and I like [Avengers 4] even more than Infinity War, at least from the script and from shooting it, and I was really happy with Infinity War. So I’m very hopeful that it’s going to be a great movie.

Was Kraglin in Infinity War? No, he wasn’t. But Sean is credited for playing On-Set Rocket. With that in mind, it’s not clear whether Kraglin will be in Avengers 4. Maybe the young Gunn is simply talking about his On-Set Rocket experience. Whatever the case, Kraglin has survived the Infinity War snap, so he’ll appear in other Marvel movies, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

It’s unclear when the next Guardians movie will debut, but Gunn confirmed that the movie is still in the works at Marvel.