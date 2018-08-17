The most hotly anticipated Nokia phone in over a decade is coming soon

Nokia Android phones have been selling impressively for well over a year now, and the company that owns the Nokia phone brand, HMD Global, unveiled a bunch of new devices back in early spring. But so far, we haven’t had a true Nokia flagship that can go head to head against the latest iPhones or the best handsets in the Android ecosystem. That’s about to change soon though, because the Nokia 9 may finally be unveiled next week.

We saw the Nokia 9 featured in a bunch of rumors and reports in recent months, a device that is rumored to pack the best possible hardware to rival flagship phones from Google, Samsung, and others. Nokia never released that phone, although it sure got close enough.

We are thrilled to bring you the Nokia smartphones event for one of the most awaited phones on Tuesday 21st August. Stay tuned for more! #Nokiamobile #BringItOn pic.twitter.com/LXgnzguDvm — Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) August 16, 2018

In a tweet posted on its official Twitter account, Nokia Mobile confirmed that it’ll unveil its “most awaited phone” on August 21st, sharing the teaser image above. The image doesn’t tell us anything about the phone, sadly. We’re looking at a rectangular device with rounded corners, which may or may not have a headphone jack. I could tell you the same thing about any other flagship nowadays.

We do know that Nokia already copied the iPhone X’s notch, but also used the edge screen design pioneered by Samsung in previous recent (see the Nokia 8 Sirocco in the top image). It’s very likely the Nokia 9, or whatever it’s called, will feature an all-screen design just like all other flagships out there. It’s also likely that it’ll have high-end specs as well as great camera features.

The best part about Nokia phones is that they run an Android version that’s close to Google’s, and that HMD Global is committed to updating all of its devices when new versions of Android are released, from the cheapest models to the most expensive ones. This detail alone should make the Nokia 9 even more exciting than the Galaxy Note 9 and most other 2018 Android flagships.