We now know that ‘Infinity War’ deaths will be undone in ‘Avengers 4’

A few days ago, we learned the official reason why certain Marvel heroes were chosen to die after Thanos snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War. It’s so the original Avengers crew could avenge everyone in the untitled Avengers 4 movie. And the closer we get to next year’s Avengers 4, the clearer it is that the dead superheroes aren’t going to stay dead.

We already knew that the action in Spider-Man 2 (Far From Home) will take place after Avengers 4, but we had no idea it would be just minutes after the action concludes in the Infinity War sequel.

The revelation came from producer Amy Pascal which talked to Fandom a year ago about Spider-Man’s evolution. The following comment didn’t mean that much at the time, but SlashFilm resurrected it now that it’s suddenly relevant. She may have been promoting Homecoming at the time, but that comment is a lot more important now:

What I think we should focus on is this Spider-Man who started in Civil War and then has this [Homecoming] movie, and then will be in the Avengers movie. And we are starting now the next one which will start a few minutes after Avengers 4 wraps as a story.

Spider-Man, as you might remember, had a devastating death in Infinity War. And Tom Holland, the actor who just revealed the title for the sequel, trolled us a few days ago when he said he has no idea what happens to his character, because, you know, he’s dead.

But wait, there’s more. SlashFilm actually talked this week to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige about Spider-Man: Far From Home, and learned that there’s no Doctor Strange in the next movie, even though some of the action takes place in London, where Doctor Strange has a base.

Feige said “he could be coy” about the response, but there’s no Doctor Strange in the movie. Doctor Strange, of course, died in Infinity War as well. But Feige hinted a few days ago that a new standalone Doctor Strange movie is also in the works.

So there you have it, folks, Spider-Man is certainly going to be revived during Avengers 4, and with him, likely everybody else who died at the snap. Yes, others may die in Avengers 4 next year, but Thanos’ actions will surely be undone before that happens.