Apple’s Netflix streaming rival actually sounds interesting

Apple is creating its own original content to take on streaming juggernaut Netflix, but also HBO and Hulu. The company has inked several high-profile content deals already, although we’re several months away from their launch. But how will Apple go about releasing them?

A report a few weeks ago speculated that Apple might launch its TV shows either via a standalone subscription or under a bundle that will include access to Apple Music and other perks. A new report, based on actual Apple plans, suggests Apple might indeed package its Netflix rival together with music access and news, which makes it sound quite interesting.

When Netflix started airing its creations a few years ago, it already had a huge lineup of movies and TV shows to keep users busy. Apple’s video streaming product, meanwhile, will not have any content licensed from other producers. So launching a standalone Apple streaming service that would only pack a handful of shows at first doesn’t sound that exciting.

But The Information (via Engadget) says Apple is considering creating a brand new subscription offering that would include all its original TV shows, Apple Music, and magazines. Thus, the service would offer buyers plenty of content that would warrant a subscription.

The service would be somewhat similar to Amazon’s Prime subscription, which also provides members access to video and music — Amazon’s offering, however, has fast, free shipping at its core. YouTube also offers access to both video and music, and Spotify plans to come up with its video streaming service going forward.

Apple’s Music streaming service is already widely available to users. The company also operates a free News service on iOS (with macOS to get it soon), and it purchased Texture, “the Netflix of magazine plans,” a few months ago, which will be integrated with the News app.

In other words, all the pieces of Apple’s future video streaming service puzzle seem to be in place. That’s assuming The Information’s information is accurate.