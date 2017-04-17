See how the new ‘The Last Jedi’ trailer syncs up with ‘The Force Awakens’ trailer

The Star Wars Celebration fan gathering in Orlando, Florida wrapped up on Sunday evening, but not before Star Wars fans were treated to more announcements and trailers than they knew what to do with. They got to see the trailer for the fourth and final season of the animated Star Wars Rebels TV show, a sneak peek at the single-player campaign of Star Wars Battlefront II and the first teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Unsurprisingly, The Last Jedi trailer (technically a teaser) received the most buzz, giving us a chance to hear Luke Skywalker’s voice for the first time since Return of the Jedi, as he remained frustratingly silent at the end of The Force Awakens. But once the hysteria began to wear off, a few eagle-eyed fans began to realize that Disney followed the same formula for The Last Jedi trailer as it did for The Force Awakens.

There are several comparison videos floating around the internet at the moment, but this one from YouTuber Morphin Bad is the most compelling. The creator uses clips from several Force Awakens teasers, trailers and spots to get the point across, so it’s not a perfect parallel, but it’s still fascinating to see side-by-side:

If a bunch of clips strung together doesn’t convince you that Disney stuck to a script for The Last Jedi trailer, perhaps a video directly comparing the two teasers will do the trick (via James Van Fleet on YouTube):

That’s not to say that both trailers aren’t incredibly effective! But when it comes to promotion of Star Wars movies, Disney and Lucasfilm clearly know how to get the audience exciting to jump back into this universe. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will arrive in theaters on December 15th, 2017.