The one Android feature I want Apple to steal for the iPhone

First there was the Huawei P20 Pro, an iPhone X clone like no other. Then came the Porsche Edition of the phone, with a sky-high price and a few exclusive features, including 512GB of built-in storage and two fingerprint sensors.

The other day, Huawei rival Oppo unveiled the Find X, which actually isn’t an iPhone X clone. It’s very much an Android flagship, with price tag of more than $1,000. And Oppo needed to partner with Lamborghini to create a Lambo version of the Find X, which is — you’ve guessed it — an unnecessary device that costs almost as much as that Porsche Edition phone from Huawei.

That said, I’d very much want Apple to copy one feature from the special Lambo Find X.

No, it’s not the massive 512GB of storage, although I suspect iPhones will also get this iPad-only storage tier. It’s also not the slide-up motorized camera system either, since that’s just plain silly. And no, I don’t want to see Apple do a BMW iPhone X either. In fact, let’s just hope that Chinese handset makers will stop creating such monstrosities.

The Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition has a very cool feature though, at least on paper. Oppo says the phone’s battery charges from 0% to 100% in just 35 minutes. That’s thanks to Oppo’s proprietary Super VOOC Flash fast battery charging technology that we saw in action back when it was just a concept. That’s something I would absolutely love to see on iPhones of the future.

If a phone is able to get a full charge in just over 30 minutes, it doesn’t even matter how big the battery is. Sure, you’ll probably need a special charger and there’s no telling what fast charging tech like this will do to batteries over time, but it sure is a sweet idea.

Battery life is still the Achilles heel of the smartphone. Any smartphone. Sure, the bigger models get decent battery life. And the iPhone X’s battery should last through the day. But we’re yet to see the battery breakthrough that would forever put an end to our battery paranoia. Fast charging tech like VOOC might do the trick while we wait for the holy grail of battery charging: Fast, long-distance, wireless charging.

Oh, if you want to Lambo Find X, you should know it’s going to cost you €1,699, which is about the price of two iPhone X handsets. Hopefully if Apple does make an iPhone that charges in about half an hour, the company won’t ask $2,000 for it.