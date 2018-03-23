New OnePlus 6 leak reveals the specs everyone expected to see

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is going to launch its next-gen flagship smartphone at some point in the coming months, which explains why we’re seeing so many leaks lately. We’ve already seen images of an alleged OnePlus 6 prototype, and a leak earlier this week suggested the best OnePlus 6 model might cost more than a Galaxy S9.

Now, a new report sheds some light on the specs of the OnePlus 6, and they’re exactly what we’ve been expecting.

Without even looking at the following spreadsheet, I could tell you that the OnePlus 6 should have an all-screen design with an 18:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a dual camera setup on the back. The phone should also feature a fingerprint sensor on the back, like its predecessor.

Image Source: TechSlize

The document above, obtained be Techslize, paints exactly the same picture, adding even more details. The OnePlus 6 (OnePlus A6000) should have a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with 2280 x 1080 resolution, Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, dual-lens camera on the back with F/1.7 apertures (20-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors), 20-megapixel selfie camera with F/2.0 aperture, and 3,450 mAh battery.

The phone is just 7.5mm thick and weighs 175g, the document says, while the underlying operating system is Android 8.1 Oreo. There’s no way of verifying the leak at this time, but, like I said, these specs make plenty of sense for any 2018 Android flagship, let alone a next-gen phone from OnePlus.

As for the design, we do expect the OnePlus 6 to clone the Oppo R15, which, in turn, clones the iPhone X, notch and all. Then again, it’s becoming difficult to find any Android phone maker that isn’t copying the iPhone X.

The OnePlus 6 should be launched at some point next quarter, probably closer to summer.