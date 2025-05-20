You can try Google’s next-gen coding AI agent for free right now

Google unveiled Jules, it’s AI-powered coding agent, back in December of 2024. Now, just a few months later, the company is pushing the AI coding companion out to more people than ever with the launch of a public beta.

Jules is especially exciting, not only because it is meant to make coding easier, but because it does so asynchronously, meaning you can keep working while it does. The company revealed the public beta as part of its push of new AI features at Google I/O 2025, which included some new AI-powered video tools, and updates to its most advanced models.

Google’s Jules AI agent will code apps for you. Image source: Google

Google says that Jules integrated directly into your current projects and repositories. It then clones your codebase to a secure Google Cloud virtual machine (VM), where it can work alongside you to perform a series of different actions such as building new features, providing audio changelogs, bumping dependency versions, writing tests, and fixing bugs.

Google also claims that Jules is private by default when working on private repositories, and that it doesn’t train on your private code. Jules works directly in the Gemini app, so you don’t need to access any new tools to experiment with it. Google has been working hard to make Gemini appealing as a coding assistant.

So far, Jules has garnered quite a lot of attention from the online community, with many calling it a “Codex killer” in regards to OpenAI’s coding agent. As with any AI, though, both Jules and Codex are constantly being updated with new features and capabilities and Google and OpenAI improve things.

Google is also working on a new AI that could help Gemini develop better versions of itself.

During its public beta, Jules will be available to everyone with Gemini access, wherever Gemini is available. Google hasn’t shared any price details for what the agent will cost down the line, though it says pricing will come as the platform matures.

For now, though, you can try out Jules for yourself, though usage limits apply.