Google I/O 2025: How to watch and what to expect

This Tuesday, all eyes will be on Mountain View, California, as Google I/O 2025 kicks off at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. The annual developer conference has served many purposes over the years, as the home to hardware launches and huge software updates, but recently, Google has started to shift the event’s focus almost entirely to artificial intelligence.

With Android Material 3 Expressive redesign having already been unveiled, we aren’t expecting any significant Android 16 news during the event. We’re also not holding our breath for the Pixel 10 or a new Pixel Fold this week. AI will once again be the star of the show in 2025, but Google will also share some updates on Android XR.

How to watch Google I/O 2025

Google I/O 2025 takes place on May 20th and May 21st, but the conference officially starts with a keynote address on Tuesday, May 20th at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. You can watch along live in the embedded stream from YouTube below:

After the opening I/O 2025 keynote, Google will host a separate developer keynote at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to show off how all of the “latest technologies and Gemini ecosystem enhance developer workflows, boost productivity, and enable innovative user experiences across Android devices, web browsers, and more.”

There are dozens of sessions taking place over the two days covering Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Play, Gemini, and more. You can find the full schedule on the Google I/O website, and a breakdown of all the sessions that will have a livestream.

What to expect at Google I/O 2025

As noted above, AI will be front and center at this year’s I/O. Google spent hours discussing AI innovations last May — we expect the same this year. There was a time when this “developer” conference also had a few hardware reveals to keep the normies entertained, but Google has moved away from that in recent years.

If you’re curious to see how Google plans to further integrate AI into its software and services, there will be plenty of Gemini talk during the opening keynote. If you’re more interested in new phones, tablets, and smartwatches, this might not be your cup of tea.

That said, Google has also confirmed that Android XR will be a focal point of this year’s event. Meta has temporarily cornered the market on semi-stylish augmented reality glasses, but we know that the likes of Google and Apple aren’t far behind. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Google’s competitor to the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses this week.