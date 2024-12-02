Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
FREE iPhone 16 Pro from T-Mobile for Black Friday
One brand has the best robovac deals of Black Friday
Home Tech Apps & Software

Waze incident reports start showing up on Google Maps

By
Published Dec 2nd, 2024 6:50AM EST
Google Maps reviews
Image: Google

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Google announced in late July that Google Maps and Waze will finally share incident reports, a feature many people dreamed of. After all, Google owns both Google Maps and Waze, so implementing this sort of interoperability should be a no-brainer. Incident reports are the reason why Waze became so popular with drivers, as they can improve navigation immensely.

Google added incident reporting to Google Maps a few years ago, but the feature wasn’t close to the real thing, Waze’s richer incident reports feature. It took years for Google to make the two apps talk to each other, but the shared incident reports feature wasn’t available to drivers immediately after Google announced it.

A few months later, Google Maps users started spotting Waze incident reports. This suggests the feature is rolling out more widely, and you can finally take advantage of Waze reports inside Google Maps.

A Reddit user posted the following image showing an incident report from Waze. The “From Waze drivers” identifier tells you the notification originates outside the Google Maps environment.

A Waze incident report appears in Google Maps.
A Waze incident report appears in Google Maps. Image source: Reddit

The incident report in the image is a police sighting that a Waze driver reported. The Google Maps driver can confirm police presence, if they’re still there, or say the police are gone.

There’s also a timer on the notification, which means it’ll disappear after a few seconds. You can also tap the “X” for the report to go away.

Others responding to the thread confirmed seeing similar reports.

The feature should also work the other way around. Google Maps incident reports should show up in Waze and feature similar identifiers. However, we don’t have screenshots showing such an incident report notification in Waze.

Then again, Waze already has a loyal community of users who are already trained in reporting incidents and confirming them. They’d be more likely to report a traffic issue before someone on Google Maps does it.

In July, Google announced that the shared Google Maps/Waze incident reports would be available globally on Android, iPhone, cars with Google built-in, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

If Google Maps users are now seeing the incident reports sharing feature in action on phones, it should be available everywhere else where Google Maps and Waze are available. As always, you might want to update your navigation apps to the latest versions to ensure you have access to the latest features.

Don’t Miss: Google just removed speed traps from Google Maps, but don’t panic

This article talks about:

Chris Smith Senior Writer

Chris Smith has been covering consumer electronics ever since the iPhone revolutionized the industry in 2008. When he’s not writing about the most recent tech news for BGR, he brings his entertainment expertise to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and other blockbuster franchises.

Outside of work, you’ll catch him streaming almost every new movie and TV show release as soon as it's available.

Chris Smith's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News