visionOS 26 beta 2 now available with 6 improvements for Vision Pro

visionOS 26 is the third major software update for Apple Vision Pro. Expected to be released later this fall, this spatial computer operating system brings important new features for Apple’s latest product category. Here’s everything you need to know about visionOS 26 beta 2.

Spatial Widgets: One of the most interesting features coming with visionOS 26 is the new spatial widgets. With them, you can place them in real world, and every time you turn on your Apple Vision Pro, they’ll remain in the same place. Apple says you can customize them with different frame width, color, and depth.

Shared Spatial Experiences: With visionOS 26 beta 2, Apple Vision Pro users can share spatial experiences if they’re in the same room, such as watching a movie in 3D, play a spatial game, or collaborate at work. They can even participate in the same FaceTime call.

Proper Personas: visionOS 26 takes the OG Persona feature out of beta. Now, the functionality has been improved so it looks way better than before. Apple says “all-new Personas now have striking expressivity and sharpness, offering a full side profile view, and remarkably accurate hair, lashes, and complexion.”

Spatial Scenes: With a new generative AI algorithm and computation depth, Apple launches Spatial Scenes, which lets photos being seen in multiple perspectives.

Spatial Browsing: Safari has been updated so you can read articles by hide distractions and revealing spatial scenes from the photos of the newspapers. visionOS 26 supports native playback of 180-degree, 360-degree, Insta360, GoPro, and Canon recordings.

Third-party accessories: Another very interesting feature coming with visionOS 26 beta is the ability to use third-party accessories with the Vision Pro, such as the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller.

Alongside visionOS 26 beta 2, Apple also released the second testing versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26. BGR will let you know if we find anything different with these builds.