visionOS 2 beta 6 now available with these features

As we wait for Apple Vision Pro to potentially get Apple Intelligence, Apple seeds visionOS 2 beta 6 to Vision Pro users. While this update doesn’t bring many new features, it addresses several lacking functions users were waiting for in Apple Vision Pro.

That said, this is what you should expect from visionOS 2 beta 6 at this moment:

Spatial photos: With visionOS 2 beta, users can revisit past memories by creating spatial photos directly from their library in the Photos app.

With visionOS 2 beta, users can revisit past memories by creating spatial photos directly from their library in the Photos app. Mac Virtual Display: It will feature a higher resolution and larger size, creating an ultra-wide display equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side.

It will feature a higher resolution and larger size, creating an ultra-wide display equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side. Home View: Users can now personalize their Home View by rearranging apps and placing them wherever they want, including their compatible iPhone and iPad apps

visionOS 2 beta makes navigating Apple Vision Pro faster and easier for users to access key functions with new hand gestures to get to frequently used features like Home View and Control Center. New gestures allow users to see important information at a glance, like the current time and battery level, and perform actions like adjusting the volume.

In addition, travelers can experience their favorite apps on the go with a new Travel mode for trains. visionOS 2 beta 6 also adds:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Guest user: For those moments when a user wants to share their Vision Pro, a family member or colleague can be added as a Guest User and have their eye and hand data saved for 30 days.

For those moments when a user wants to share their Vision Pro, a family member or colleague can be added as a Guest User and have their eye and hand data saved for 30 days. The Apple TV app brings support for multiview to Apple Vision Pro for the ultimate sports-viewing experience. Later this year, fans can watch up to five simultaneous streams to keep track of all their favorite sports and teams.

app brings support for multiview to Apple Vision Pro for the ultimate sports-viewing experience. Later this year, fans can watch up to five simultaneous streams to keep track of all their favorite sports and teams. To help users achieve calm and focus, the Mindfulness app includes a new capability called Follow Your Breathing that presents dynamic visual animations and sounds that respond to the user’s breathing patterns.

Alongside visionOS 2 beta 6, Apple is also releasing the sixth test versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS Sequoia, and tvOS 18.