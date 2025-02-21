visionOS 2.4 beta 1 now available with Apple Intelligence

A few weeks after seeding a light visionOS 2.3 update, Apple is preparing the biggest visionOS update to date with visionOS 2.4 beta 1. Among the new features, this upcoming software update readies support for Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence has been available for a few months on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices with A17 Pro or M chipsets. Now, it’s making its way to Apple Vision Pro, which is more than capable of running Apple Intelligence capabilities with the M2 chip and 16GB of RAM.

These are some of the features expected to be available with visionOS 2.4 beta 1:

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Memories in Photos: Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc;

Clean Up tool: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject;

Siri: Users type to Siri and switch between text and voice to communicate with Siri in whatever way feels right for the moment.

ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn't enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response.

visionOS 2.4 beta 1 has more in store, and we’ll make sure to let you know once we learn more about it. Alongside this beta, Apple is releasing the first beta of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, tvOS 18.4, and watchOS 11.4.