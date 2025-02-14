Video: Let’s hope this robot dog vs drone battle isn’t a glimpse of our apocalyptic future

A viral video from China has sparked new discussions about the future of robotic combat, showing a dramatic battle with between a drone and a robot dog where both machines fire fireworks at each other. Considering some of the other videos we’ve seen recently out of China’s robotic race, this further highlights the rapid advancements in autonomous warfare technology.

The video, which you can see in the embed below shows a Unitree robot dog armed with a firework launcher targeting a flying drone that maneuvers in midair while firing back with its own fireworks. Whether both of these machines were operated autonomously or via remote control remains unclear, as you can clearly see a person holding a remote setup at one point in the video.

However, based on the movements the robot dog makes during its battle with the drone, it seems that the dog—at least—might have been powered by AI. And it is the dog’s ability to not only track, but to engage and evade that suggests AI-powered combat systems are not far from reality.

AI has already enabled weapons systems capable of identifying and engaging targets without human intervention. In fact, surface-to-air missile defense systems already operate autonomously, detecting and intercepting threats faster than human operators could. Plus, we’ve already seen an AI attack drone that could recognize people’s faces.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

This latest demonstration may be staged, but militaries worldwide are increasingly investing in autonomous combat systems, and with machines like the flame-throwing robot dog we saw go on sale within the last couple of years, it’s only a matter of time until someone makes a huge breakthrough.

The U.S. military is already looking for ways to develop its own AI-driven battlefield strategies, while other nations like China are clearly exploring robotic surveillance, drone swarms, and unmanned combat vehicles. All of this together could raise critical strategic concerns—not to mention the ethical concerns that come with putting a gun in a robot’s figurative hands.

Concerns over safeguards and regulations, as well as accountability for unintended (collateral) damage are already stirring among various parts of the engineering community. Others are even questioning if robots like those showcased in this robot dog and drone showdown should be allowed to decide when they engage targets or don’t.

While robots fighting with fireworks may seem silly to watch, real-world applications of AI in combat are only going to grow more complex and widespread. The rise of autonomous drone warfare, robotic sentries, and AI-assisted targeting systems is transforming military strategy and this latest video may just be a silly video of what many already expect to come.