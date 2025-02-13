MIT created swarms of insect drones that look like something out of a sci-fi movie

Pollination is a crucial part of global food production. And yet, bee populations continue to decline as we rip away their habitats, continue to fail in our fight against climate change, and use pesticides extravagantly. Thankfully, researchers at MIT may have come up with a bit of a solution—robotic insect swarms that can assist in artificial pollination.

These new miniature robots are designed to hover, maneuver, and even execute aerial flips. The researchers say that, unlike earlier prototypes that struggled with endurance and control, the latest version can stay airborne for 1,000 seconds (roughly 17 minutes)—over 100 times longer than previous designs.

Each member of the robotic insect swarm weighs less than a paperclip. Each robot also has an enhanced wing structure and artificial muscle design that allow for greater stability and speed. By reducing mechanical stress on the wings and actuators, the researchers say they’ve increased both flight duration and durability, moving closer to being able to use these flying machines in practical applications.

The researchers used soft artificial muscles made of carbon nanotube electrodes and elastomers to power the robot’s wings. Also, this new redesign moves away from the previous eight-wing setup, which caused airflow interference. Instead, it now uses a more efficient four-wing configuration.

Image source: Somprasong / Adobe

The researchers hope that further development will allow the small robotic insects to operate together in swarms. These swarms could then be used to coordinate pollination of large areas within greenhouses, indoor farms, and even large outdoor fields. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen tiny drones planned for pollination, but it is notable because of what the researchers have accomplished here.

The researchers say they are now working on extending flight duration beyond 10,000 seconds (2.8 hours) and equipping the robots with tiny sensors, batteries, and computing capabilities to allow for autonomous flight outside the lab. If successful, this could unlock another important step in helping to ensure we’re able to

Beyond agriculture, robotic insect swarms could be used for environmental monitoring, disaster response, and precision surveillance. Their small size and flight capabilities allow them to navigate tight spaces and operate in challenging environments where traditional drones cannot. From here, it’s just about refining them further until they fit the bill for everything researchers hope to accomplish with them.