tvOS 26 beta 2 now available, and these are the best new features

Following the release of the first tvOS 26 beta, Apple is now seeding the second build of this upcoming Apple TV operating system update. Although not every Apple TV will get the latest features, Cupertino has another packed year for its set-top box, as we expect a new model to be released later this year. Here’s everything you need to know about tvOS 26 beta 2.

Profile-switching improvements: If you share the Apple TV with several family members, tvOS 26 is going to make it easier to switch between profiles, ensuring you are the one getting the proper suggestions. Whenever you wake up the Apple TV from sleeping, you can choose the new profile before using the set-top box.

Apple Music improvements: Apple Music is bringing Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation for its users. With these, you can understand the meaning of the songs you like the most and learn their pronunciation, so you can sing all your favorite K-pop songs like never before.

FaceTime gets super powered: tvOS 26 beta 2 makes the FaceTime experience even better with Contact Posters on Apple TV. Apple is also adding Live Captions to some languages, making chatting with your foreigner friends way easier. Finally, you can now answer a FaceTime Audio call or phone call from connected HomePod speakers.

As always, Apple is also adding new Aerial screen saver. This time, they were captured across India, including in Goa and Kerala. These landscapes are part of the new offerings for tvOS 26. Unfortunately, it’s unclear if Cupertino will eventually bring the promised tvOS 18 TV & Movies screen savers that were never released.

Alongside tvOS 26 beta 2, Apple is releasing the second testing versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26. We’ll let you know if we discover anything new with today’s releases.