TSMC promises to produce 2nm chips in the US, but don’t expect them in the next iPhone

During its quarterly earnings (via Nikkei Asia), TSMC announced plans to make 30% of its best chips in Arizona, a move that it hopes will help the US create an “independent” chip cluster.

However, TSMC chairman and CEO C.C. Wei stated that the manufacturer “is not engaged in any discussion with other companies regarding any joint venture, technology licensing, or technology transfer and sharing.” Still, TSMC plans to make its 2nm chip in the US, which Apple could take advantage of.

Rumors suggest that Apple plans to make the leap with the 2026 iPhone 18 Pro and a new 2nm manufacturing process for its A20 chip. After a significant jump from the 4nm manufacturing process to a 3nm one, Apple could make the next generation of iPhones even more impressive, ready for the next level of AI applications, though it might not be related to Apple Intelligence at all.

TSMC also plans to ramp up construction of its second and third factories in Arizona. While the initial goal was 2028, the chairman mentioned that the company might be able to advance the timeline by “at least a couple of quarters,” as the second factory is already in progress. The third one is expected to start being constructed later this year.

With this, TSMC has an ambitious goal of producing around 30% of its 2-nanometer chips in the US. Still, realistically, Apple might begin taking advantage of these factories by 2030 (assuming iPhones will still exist by then).

That said, Apple is reportedly already utilizing the first Arizona factory, as TSMC is manufacturing Apple Watch chips in the country. These Apple Watch chips could also power other devices, such as the company’s HomePod mini.

At the end of the day, Apple isn’t moving its entire production to the US or creating the long-dreamed-of American iPhone. However, it may benefit from these technologies in upcoming products.