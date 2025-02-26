This Windows app is like File Explorer on steroids

File Explorer is the default app for managing files on Windows. Despite improvements over the years, it has remained a frustrating tool to use because it’s so slow and clunky. It’s been such a problem that some of us even started exploiting a bug to make File Explorer faster.

While I’ve tried some other alternatives, File Pilot is the first that has ever pushed me to delete the File Explorer shortcut from my taskbar.

The first thing that stands out about this app is its speed. Unlike Windows File Explorer, which often lags when loading large directories, File Pilot opens folders instantly. When testing it this week, I was able to easily browse through my hard drives and SSDs without any slowdown. And that’s while using the beta—which is freely available.

Even animations feel incredibly smooth. Instead of rigid viewing modes, File Pilot offers a slider-based system where you can gradually switch between a list view, details view, and large icons—all with fluid transitions. It’s one of those small but satisfying features that make a huge difference.

Image source: File Pilot

But the app isn’t just about speed—it’s designed to boost productivity by utilizing tabbed browsing, a split-screen view, and even an inspector mode that lets you view the contents of a folder without having to fully open it. The “Go To” feature is especially great, too, because it searches for things instantly—unlike File Explorer.

Customization is another area where File Pilot shines. You can remap keyboard shortcuts, tweak fonts and spacing, and change the color scheme. If you prefer, you can even toggle animations on or off. This lets you adapt the app to your workflow rather than forcing you to adjust to it.

While this File Explorer replacement has a lot of potential, it’s not quite perfect yet. It doesn’t support network browsing and can’t replace File Explorer by default (without requiring you to tweak the registry). However, the developer says they are actively working on improvements before the full release.

If you’ve been searching for a fast, customizable, and modern alternative to File Explorer, File Pilot is one of the best options I’ve tried. Despite only being in beta, it’s already proving to be the file manager Windows users deserve.

The only big downside I’m not particularly excited about is that a $50 license (the option that most people will likely choose) only gets you a year of updates. If you want lifetime updates, you have to spend $250… and that price goes up once the beta ends. For now, though, you can download the app and try it out yourself for free.