Spotify’s Lossless plan is about to launch, this time for real

Call it what you want: Spotify Lossless, HiFi, or Music Pro. The point is that Spotify is gearing up to launch a more premium tier so users can enjoy higher-quality songs. While a report from Bloomberg mentioned the company’s plans to release a Lossless subscription earlier this year, it looks like it’s finally happening.

According to a post on X (via The Verge), Spotify’s latest iOS update includes several new strings referencing lossless support. With up to 24-bit/44.1KHz (FLAC + Widevine) capability, these new lossless features will work on Spotify Connect and the Web Player, allowing users to stream or download songs in higher quality.

Spotify is also working on a new Enhance Headphones feature, which, according to images shared by Spicetify, will “instantly get clearer, more natural sound from compatible headphones.” The app also references Spatial Audio, although it might not be related to Dolby Atmos.

Spotify 1.2.66 mentions lossless in more parts of UI 👇#NewSpotify #SpotifyLossless #SpotifyLossless (pigeon) is mentioned in "Connect to the device" sidebar & under the artist in NPB (Now Playing Bar)Lossless will be available up to 24-bit/44.1KHz (FLAC + Widevine).Lossless… pic.twitter.com/QYbqg1ZKN3 — spicetify (@spicetifyapp) June 19, 2025

While it’s unclear exactly when lossless functionality is launching, it’s safe to assume it’s coming soon.

The Spotify Lossless saga continues

Since 2021, Spotify has been promising a High-Fidelity tier to compete with Apple Music and other streaming services. While the company might charge an extra $5.99 on top of the Premium subscription, a previous report suggested you won’t pay more for just the lossless option. The new “Music Pro” tier is expected to include additional perks.

For instance, Spotify wants to offer fans access to resales or better seats. Bloomberg says Spotify “held preliminary talks with major promoters and ticket sellers but has yet to finalize its plans.”

The publication notes that streaming services and record labels “see an opportunity to target the most dedicated fans of musicians, consumers who spend on merchandise, concert tickets, and fan clubs,” which could make Spotify’s business more profitable.

BGR will continue reporting on Spotify’s plans for its Music Pro tier and will let you know when this subscription becomes available.