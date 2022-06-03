Sony says PS5 production will ramp up significantly this year

Sony announced this week that it has sold over 20 million PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide. That’s quite an achievement, especially considering how much trouble the company has had keeping up with demand. That may finally start to change in the coming months. Sony plans to implement a “significant ramp-up in PS5 production” in the second half of 2022.

PS5 production ramping up in 2H 2022

Veronica Rogers, senior VP of business operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment, shared the following statement with GamesIndustry.biz:

We are thrilled to share that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has sold more than 20 million PlayStation 5 consoles globally. Since PS5’s launch, our teams have worked tirelessly to deliver a truly next-gen gaming console that has won the world over and we want to take this time to thank the fans for their support. Your passion for the PlayStation brand is what drives us and what inspires us to innovate new technology, engineer the future of gaming, and continue creating the best place to play.

That’s all well and good, but what about the millions of consumers that still haven’t landed a PS5? That’s where the focus on production comes in.

“To those fans who have yet to get their hands on a console,” she added, “please know that we are planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year and we are working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one.”

This isn’t the first time Sony has made this promise. During an investor briefing last month, SIE CEO Jim Ryan stated: “We’re planning for heavy further increases in console production, taking us to production levels that we’ve never achieved before.”

Where to buy a PS5

If you want to know where to find a PS5 to buy, bookmark our PS5 restock page.

We do our best to keep our readers up to date about every PS5 restock we see. For example, if you have Walmart Plus, you had a chance to get a PS5 this past Thursday for $499. Amazon also restocked the PS5 twice in May, and will probably have more supply this month as well. You just have to be quick on the trigger to stand a chance.

With that said, Amazon might make it easier to snag a PS5 by the time Sony ramps up production. The online retailer is launching an invite-based ordering program for products in high demand with low supply. Unsurprisingly, this includes the PS5.

Amazon customers will be able to request an invitation to buy items from the product detail page. If Amazon picks you, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to purchase the item and how much time you have to complete your purchase.