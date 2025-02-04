Sonos Super Bowl sale saves up to $250 on Era, Beam, Arc, & more

Sonos makes some of the best smart speakers you can buy, and it has been a market leader for years. Compared to rivals, however, Sonos speakers are a bit pricey. Thankfully, Sonos tends to run at least a few big sales each year on a wide range of popular Sonos speakers. And with Super Bowl LIX right around the corner, one such sale just kicked off today.

When it comes to individual speakers, prices start at $199 instead of $249 for the Sonos Era 100. Better yet, if you want a soundbar, the Sonos Ray is down to $179. Or you can pay $399 instead of $499 for the Sonos Beam, and several other Sonos smart speakers each have deep discounts. Sadly, the Sonos Arc Ultra we love so much still hasn’t gotten its first discount. But the good news is the Sonos Arc has a huge $250 price cut that drops it to its lowest price ever.

Starting with the Sonos Era 100, it’s one of the most popular speakers in the company’s lineup right now. That makes sense, of course, since it’s also one of Sonos’ most affordable smart speakers ever.

I have several Sonos One speakers in my home and after all this time, I still marvel at how impressive the sound quality is. A speaker as small as the Sonos One simply shouldn’t be able to produce rich, full, room-filling sound. Plus, you get Alexa and Google Assistant in addition to all the great Sonos features you’d expect.

Normally priced at $249, the Sonos One is down to $199 right now in both black and white.

Next up, we have the beloved Sonos Ray and Sonos Beam soundbars.

Again, physics should prevent a soundbar so compact from pumping out theater-quality sound that projects to every nook and cranny of a room. And yet Sonos has managed to create wonderfully compact soundbars that can go toe to toe with models that are two or even three times their size.

The Sonos Beam turns any room into a home theater, and it retails for $499. During the Sonos Super Bowl LVII sale, you’ll save $100 so your final price is $399.

Read our Sonos Beam review for more info.

And if you want to spend as little as possible, the entry-level Sonos Ray is down to just $179 instead of $279.

There’s no question that the Sonos Beam can deliver amazing sound in just about any room. But if you have a huge home theater, or if you just really want truly high-end sound, the Sonos Arc is the soundbar for you.

Inside this sleek and slender soundbar, Sonos managed to include eight elliptical woofers and three strategically placed silk-dome tweeters. Two of the eight woofers are up-firing drivers, and another two are on the sides of the Arc.

The result is an incredible surround sound experience. It truly seems like the sound is coming from all around you.

Priced at $899, the Sonos Arc is Sonos’ best and most expensive soundbar. Until the end of this sale, however, you’ll save $250 on either the black or the white model. And don’t forget that Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones pair perfectly with the Arc soundbar. They’re currently down to an all-time low of $349, which is $100 off the retail price.

Don’t miss our Sonos Arc review if you want to learn more.

Last but certainly not least, we have the Sonos Sub 4. This is the fourth-generation model of the Sub, and it has indeed gotten better with each iteration.

The Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc soundbars mentioned above do a terrific job across the entire spectrum of sound. That includes bass, of course. But if you really want to feel the movies, TV shows, and music you listen to, you definitely need to add a Sonos Sub to your setup.

Priced at $799, the Sub 4 is definitely worth every penny. It’s $120 off during the Super Bowl sale though, so you’ll only pay $679.