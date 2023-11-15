Sharp launches Roku OLED 4K TVs, marking its return to the US television market

Sharp on Wednesday launched its new Roku OLED 4K UHD TV with HDR10 and LCD 4K UDH TV as part of its return to the US television market. According to a press release, the OLED models also feature the AQUOS TV branding that is associated with “cutting-edge technology and quality.”

These new TVs also mark the first time the built-in Roku experience is available on OLED 4K TVs. The new Sharp Roku TV OLED 4K television is available in 55″ Class and 65″ Class screen sizes; they also feature Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos technologies.

“We are pleased to be working with Roku to support our return to a US market as competitive as televisions,” said Jim Sanduski, president of Sharp Home Electronics Company of America. “The immersive experience of our AQUOS OLED panel means our consumers will truly enjoy their Sharp Roku TV set to its fullest potential with the rich library of entertainment options and original content that Roku brings to our customers.”

Image source: Sharp/Roku

These OLED TVs support 4K at 120Hz and offer four HDMI ports, one eARC port, two USB-C ports, AV input, and Optical S/PDIF Output. For the LCD models, Sharp is offering them in a wider range from 50″ to 75″ displays.

With the Roku system built-in on these Sharp TVs, users can take advantage of hundreds of free linear TV streaming channels, a smartphone app that helps users find the content they want to watch on the bigger screen, and more.

The Sharp Roku TV OLED 4K starts at $1,899,99. To promote the launch, Sharp’s website is offering a $400 discount. For its LCD counterpart, the 50-inch TV starts at $429.99, but the company is also offering a $90 discount.

Last month, Roky announced its latest OS 12.5 update. It brings several enhancements that cover sports and live TV, what to watch, music playlists, Roku Photo Streams, and more. Below, you can learn more about that.