Report: High-end M2 MacBook Pro models delayed once again

If you’re waiting for the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models, you might have to wait a little longer. While Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman believes this high-end notebook will launch around March, a paywalled report by DigiTimes (via 9to5Mac) shows that this computer refresh has been delayed once again.

It’s not the first time the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models have been delayed. Last year, Gurman said these machines could launch between the 2022 fall and 2023 spring. While Apple had trouble developing the new 3nm chips, as the fall release didn’t occur, DigiTimes says there has been another delay.

Unfortunately, the publication doesn’t specify what happened or when the high-end MacBook Pro with more powerful M2 chips will launch. In addition, the report shows that shipments are expected to take a big hit this quarter as the supply chain prepares for a 40% to 50% drop in MacBook shipments for Q1 compared to the previous quarter.

While these machines aren’t expected to get design changes, Apple most likely had trouble mass-producing the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in the 3nm process. If that’s the case, we could also see a delay in the launch of the new Apple silicon Mac Pro, as it will use a variant of the M2 chips, most likely the M2 Ultra processor.

If the company waits until the WWDC 2023 to release these new Macs, it will be about time for Apple to start readying its first M3 Macs as well. Apart from entry-level models, a new iMac is rumored to feature this M3 processor.

In a previous report, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple’s focus is on the current development of the Mixed Reality headset, meaning other products might have a delay or not the features it was first expected. Time will tell.