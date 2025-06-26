Proton Pass finally adds the most important feature it was missing

I’ve been a big fan of Proton’s password manager app, Proton Pass, since the Swiss software company launched it a few years ago. Proton Pass has received plenty of updates over those years, turning into a reliable tool for protecting some of your most sensitive data. The app even added credit card support along the way, as well as a Proton Pass Monitor feature that ensures your logins are safe around the clock.

However, while I used Proton Pass across multiple devices, I wasn’t able to ditch 1Password. Proton Pass wasn’t a full replacement for 1Password because it lacked a key feature that I require from any password manager app: Secure data storage.

Proton Pass is an end-to-end encrypted password manager, just like 1Password. But until Thursday, Proton Pass could not save files and other data like 1Password does.

For example, I save software licenses, important notes, and even IDs inside 1Password, so that I can access them quickly when I need them. It’s better than storing that data in the cloud or keeping screenshots and password-protected Notes on my iPhone.

Thankfully, after all this time, Proton has finally added support for storing non-password items in the app, and it might be even better than its rivals. Proton Pass will let you store up to 10GB worth of files in the app, which is a great feature to have.

The new feature makes Proton Pass “your everything manager” instead of a simple password manager, as Proton puts it.

Proton explained in a blog post that Proton Pass users can save up to 14 new item types, in addition to passwords and credit cards. Medical records, Wi-Fi settings, and driver’s licenses are some of the examples Proton provides.

Creating custom items in Proton Pass. Image source: Proton

The app will let you create “fully customizable items if you need something unique.” I’m sure users will appreciate this feature, especially since they’ll be able to attach up to 10GB of files. Here are a few other examples of data you might want to save in Proton Pass:

Your family’s emergency plan and contact details

Security questions and recovery phrases

Your Bitcoin wallet logins

Passport details for your next trip

WiFi settings for every location

SSH keys for your development repositories

Pet’s microchip numbers

The best part is that all of this extra data will continue to be end-to-end encrypted. That’s why it’s so important for a password manager to also support other types of data storage, in my opinion, not just passwords. Like logins, you can then pin these items in the app for fast access. You can also share them with others.

While you can use Proton Pass for free, the new data storage feature that Proton just announced is only available on premium plans. Proton Pass Plus starts at $2.99/month if you pay for a year of access. Otherwise, it’s $4.99/month. A better deal is bundling Proton Pass with Proton’s other encrypted apps, including Mail, Drive, and VPN, but that’s up to you.

At the very least, you should consider a premium password manager, especially if you’re not using one.