Photoshop now has an official free iPhone app

Adobe is bringing the Photoshop app to the iPhone along with key features such as the new Firefly AI suite that has everyone buzzing. According to a press release, Photoshop for iPhone brings free and premium offerings with a mobile-friendly design for artists and designers on the go.

Photoshop for iPhone has tons of tools that will be familiar to Photoshop users, plus plenty of Firefly-powered generative AI tools. It also supports just about every file type that you would work with in the desktop Photoshop app.

“We are excited to bring the limitless creative possibilities of Photoshop to mobile, making the app’s iconic image editing and design capabilities accessible for everyone from professional artists and designers to a whole new generation of creators trying Photoshop for the first time,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media at Adobe. “Photoshop’s new mobile and web apps unlock next-generation creativity, empowering creators to bring to life gorgeous photos, rich graphics, and incredible art anytime, anywhere.”

These are the Photoshop features available for free on iPhone:

User can create images and designs by combining, compositing, and blending images with core Photoshop tools and features, including selections, layers, and masks

Remove, recolor, or replace parts of an image with the intuitive Tap Select tool

Utilize removal tools like the Spot Healing Brush

Take advantage of Firefly features, including Generative Fill and Generative Expand, to add new elements to designs and quickly edit photos

Navigate across workflows with direct integration with creative apps, including Adobe Express, Fresco, and Lightroom

Add, replace, and create with a vast library of hundreds of thousands of free Adobe Stock assets

Image source: Adobe

The Premium offer, which costs $7.99/month or $69.99/annually, brings extra perks and access to a web plan:

Transition from Photoshop mobile to Photoshop on the web to create with added precision and control across workflows and surfaces

Expanded access to Firefly-powered tools, including Generate Similar and Reference image

Access more than 20,000 fonts or import additional options for limitless typography options

Make precise selections with enhanced precision of people and objects with Object Select

Isolate objects and make targeted adjustments with selection tools like magic Wand

Remove distractions with ease with Remove Tool, hide unwanted objects with Clone Stamp, and seamlessly fill a portion of an image with Content-Aware Fill

Control transparency, color effects, and add unique styles with Advanced Blend Modes

Lighten or darken areas of an image without affecting hue or saturation with Lighten and Darken.

Adobe says an Android version of Photoshop is coming soon. You can find Photoshop for mobile here.