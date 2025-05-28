Opera Neon debuts as the latest AI-powered agentic browser

After holding its Opera Browser Days in Lisbon and teasing its agentic feature with Browse Operator, which can perform tasks on the web on your behalf, the Norwegian company decided to go a step further by introducing an all-new browser. This time, the Opera Neon is focused on agentic browsing while also being an AI “playground” for future technologies.

If you recall, Opera had already called a browser Neon a decade ago. At the time, it was a concept browser. Now, the company is also focusing on the same conceptual approach, but with AI at its core.

According to the company, Opera Neon is the company’s “first step towards fundamentally reimagining what a browser can be in the age of intelligent agents.” More than a place to view web pages, Neon can browse with or for you, take action, and help you get things done.

Interestingly, Opera’s announcement comes a few days after the Google I/O keynote, which revealed a new AI shopping mode for the company’s web searches. That said, the Norwegian company expands what a browser can do by experimenting with AI at its core.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

These are the three pillars of Opera Neon:

Opera Neon Chat: Like the Aria experience Opera users are familiar with, Opera Neon offers fully integrated AI that you can chat with, search the web, provide contextual information about a webpage, and more.

Opera Neon Do: What was first known as Browser Operator is now a fundamental part of this AI-agentic browser. This browser can use the textual representation of websites to understand their content and interact with them for you, such as filling forms, booking trips, or even shopping.

Opera Neon Make: The browser can also do things for you. If you have a big, hard task to solve, Opera Neon tries to understand the intent and employs various AI agents to do that, which feels like a web for humans and robots to collaborate on.

Image source: Opera

Here’s how the company describes the “make” part of it: “Once the tasks have been defined, it employs AI agents contained in a virtual machine on our European-hosted servers to make your idea into a tangible (digital) result. Think of it as an orchestra conductor who understands the whole piece of music – your needs and wishes – and points to the different members of the orchestra to execute their parts – task division and execution. Together, everything forms a finished and polished piece.”

Users can join a waitlist to be the first to try this browser once it’s available.