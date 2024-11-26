OpenAI’s AI-powered video maker Sora appears to have leaked

OpenAI’s upcoming AI-powered video maker, Sora, appears to have leaked. At least, this is what X account @legit_rumors posted. According to them, HuggingFace found OpenAI Sora’s access through Discord channels and shared some of the use cases of this AI video maker tool online.

While OpenAI hasn’t given Sora a proper release date, some people have had access to this tool for a while. According to the company, Sora is an “AI model that can create realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions. Sora can generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user’s prompt.”

However, only a few visual artists, designers, and filmmakers have access to this tool, which allows the company to “gain feedback on how to advance the model to be most helpful for creative professionals.”

That being said, it seems hackers have leaked OpenAI’s Sora as a protest. Those people believe they’re being lured into “art washing.” They write: “Hundreds of artists provide unpaid labor through bug testing, feedback, and experimental work for the program for a $150B valued company. While hundreds contribute for free, a select few will be chosen through a competition to have their Sora-created films screened – offering minimal compensation which pales in comparison to the substantial PR and marketing value OpenAI receives.” This is why, they say they are “releasing this tool to give everyone an opportunity to experiment with what ~300 artists were offered; a free and unlimited access to this tool.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

They continue: “We are not against the use of AI technology as a tool for the arts (if we were, we probably wouldn’t have been invited to this program). What we don’t agree with is how this artist program has been rolled out and how the tool is shaping up ahead of a possible public release. We are sharing this with the world in the hopes that OpenAI becomes more open, more artist-friendly, and supports the arts beyond PR stunts.”

These are some of the examples of what OpenAI’s Sora can do at the moment:

another example from the public pic.twitter.com/nVPw1rZVB5 — ʟᴇɢɪᴛ (@legit_rumors) November 26, 2024

The platform has been offering the ability to use Sora through the HuggingFace website but it doesn’t seem to be working anymore. We’ll update this story if OpenAI talks about this leak.