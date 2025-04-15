OpenAI is reportedly making its own social network to rival X

It was just a matter of time. According to a report from The Verge, OpenAI is in the early stages of creating its own social network to rival Facebook and X.

The report claims that OpenAI is currently experimenting with an internal prototype built around ChatGPT’s image generation and featuring a social feed. Sources claim that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been asking for feedback about the project from individuals outside of the company. For now, it’s not clear if the company plans to integrate its social network directly into ChatGPT or if it will eventually have its own standalone app.

It’s also worth noting that when reports of a standalone Meta AI app surfaced in February, Sam Altman posted on X: “ok fine maybe we’ll do a social app.” At the time, it wasn’t clear if he was joking or not, but now we know there was some truth to the post.

The report doesn’t include many details about the social network, but notes that OpenAI wants to help users share better content. Apparently, other companies are jealous of Grok’s integration in X, even if it has mostly led to ridiculous memes.

The timing of this report is sure to ruffle the feathers of one Elon Musk, who recently rounded up a group of investors and made an attempt to purchase OpenAI for $97.4 billion. Altman took to X with the following message shortly after the news broke: “no thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.”

More recently, OpenAI countersued Musk in an effort to stop “further unlawful and unfair action” against the company from the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.