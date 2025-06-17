One simple tip will have you using ChatGPT like a pro

Once you start using ChatGPT, there’s no going back. OpenAI’s chatbot can help you with everything from everyday to more complex questions. While you still need to be cautious about the AI giving wrong or incomplete answers, it’s good enough to act like that coach you don’t have time to meet with, but would love to hear from.

While BGR occasionally shares helpful tips on how to master ChatGPT, I recently discovered a more effective way to make the most of it, especially if you’re paying for ChatGPT Plus or even ChatGPT Pro.

As previously mentioned here, one of the best ways to use ChatGPT is by giving it context. We’ve been trained by Google since the early 2000s to use focus keywords for the best results, but that’s not how ChatGPT works. It needs all the specific details you can provide. The chatbot needs to understand its audience, the goal of your query, and why you’re asking. That doesn’t mean every question has to be an essay, but with ChatGPT, the more detail, the better.

That’s why the best ChatGPT tip I can give you, if you want to use it like a pro, is to ask it to think harder.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Here’s how you can make ChatGPT think harder for you

ChatGPT running on M4 iPad Pro Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Imagine you’re planning to move to a new city, shopping for a new pair of shoes, or creating your next RPG story for a game night. While these scenarios are pretty different, the common thread is that you should ask ChatGPT to offer different options or different strategies, then rank them to give you a clearer sense of what works best.

Again, ChatGPT can still hallucinate or give inaccurate information, but it can at least help you see where you might want to go. For example, you could ask it to create a five-year plan for a goal you have. From there, it should provide different strategies to reach that goal, highlight the pros and cons of each, and rank them based on what might be most effective for you.

Even if ChatGPT doesn’t have every answer, this approach lets you brainstorm with the AI and figure things out on your own.

Wrap up

So, my top ChatGPT tip is to make it think deeper for you. Don’t settle for the first response. Push it, question it, and it will offer more possibilities, including ones you might not have considered.

At the end of the day, this can make decision-making easier. And if you’re paying for the service, you’ll actually be getting your money’s worth instead of settling for the bare minimum.