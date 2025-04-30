NYC is exploring AI like ‘Minority Report’ to predict crime before it happens on the subway

In a move that sounds straight out of Minority Report, New York City is looking into testing a new AI subway camera system that could predict dangerous behavior on subway platforms before anything actually happens.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is currently piloting AI-powered systems to identify early signs of trouble in real-time. These systems are designed not to recognize faces but to detect behavior—from erratic movements to signs of distress or agitation that could signal a brewing incident.

According to MTA Chief Security Officer Michael Kemper, the goal is “predictive prevention,” which allows for a rapid response from security or police before an incident escalates.

Kemper emphasized during a recent MTA safety meeting that this isn’t about watching people. It’s about watching for warning signs. If the subway’s AI camera system flags someone acting irrationally, it could trigger an alert that prompts intervention. Kemper noted that the agency is currently working with tech firms to determine what systems can realistically work in the often chaotic subway environment.

These new subway cameras mark the next phase of an evolving strategy. In 2023, the MTA revealed it used AI to monitor fare evasion, tracking where, when, and how riders were skipping payment. This latest step pushes the boundaries further, tapping into AI’s potential for real-time decision support in public safety.

MTA officials have reportedly said that this new system of AI subway cameras will not use facial recognition. A spokesperson said that they want to be very clear that the system is being used to watch behavior, not people. This is likely a move to head off privacy concerns, which often come up when AI and surveillance are mentioned in the same breath.

For now, the project remains in a pilot phase. No details have been shared about which tech companies are involved or when full deployment might occur. Still, the effort raises some serious questions about ethics, accuracy, and the risk of overreaching.

It isn’t surprising to see AI subway cameras popping up in New York. The only question is whether this system will make much of a difference or if people will find it to be intrusive, an invasion of privacy, and the first step toward AI-powered drones watching our every move.