microLED Apple Watch Ultra slated to 2025

Rumors about a microLED Apple Watch Ultra started in the last few weeks. While it was unclear whether Apple was planning a 2024 or 2025 release, display analyst Ross Young confirms that this product will be available only in 2025.

In its earning call, microLED supplier Osram noted that it doesn’t expect relevant revenues from microLED technology until 2025.

Based on latest available information and its assessment, we can add that we currently expect to start reporting relevant revenues from our microLED technology in 2025. I can also confirm From our microLED technology in 2025. I can also confirm and emphasize that customer engagement in this area, is very deep, significant and active. The market feedback we receive clearly confirms that we hold the strategic leadership position in smaller structure-sized microLED technology. And that we are the front runner for high volume industrialization of this next generation technology.

While Osram could be one of the main Apple suppliers for the company’s microLED Apple Watch Ultra, the Cupertino firm wants to design its own display, as reported last week. According to Bloomberg, Apple has been planning this switch since 2018, at least. While the main goal was to introduce this new panel in 2020, display costs and technical challenges got in the way.

With a microLED display, an upcoming Apple Watch Ultra model will offer brighter, more vibrant colors and the ability to be better seen at an angle. People who have seen this new display say it makes the content appear “like it’s painted on top of the glass.”

What we know about the microLED Apple Watch Ultra

Over these past few days, rumors about the microLED Apple Watch Ultra ramped up. It started with an analysis by Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu. According to his note, Pu expects Apple Watch sales to drop in 2023 due to a “lack of significant spec upgrade.”

He says this new miniLED Apple Watch Ultra will have a 2.1-inch display, up from the 1.93-inch on the current model.

For 2023, rumors about new features to Apple Watch models are still sparse. Apple is working on blood glucose level and blood pressure sensors, but it’s unclear whether these features will land this year or need a few more years of development. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman believes this will be another mild year for Apple’s smartwatch lineup, apart from a new, faster processor.