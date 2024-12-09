MacBook Air leak may reveal the major screen upgrade we’ve been waiting for

Following Apple’s recent M4 MacBook Pro update, we now look ahead to the upcoming MacBook Air with the M4 chip. While this product will likely be a small upgrade with mostly minor updates, Apple is working on a future version of the MacBook Air with one of the most important MacBook Pro features available: ProMotion.

According to an Omdia forecast revealed by X user Jukanlosreve, Apple is planning to introduce a MacBook Air by 2027 or 2028 with a single-tandem stack hybrid OLED technology and Dynamic Frame Rate. That being said, Apple would make the switch from LCD and miniLED to OLED. Even though the MacBook Pro’s display will have better technology, this would make the MacBook lineup more cohesive and offer this higher refresh rate to all users.

So far, the ProMotion technology has been exclusive to “Pro” products, like the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iPhone Pro models. This technology makes everything look smoother, whether you’re surfing on the web, editing a photo, or switching between apps often. It’s an instant improvement once you start using it. This feature could also be worth it for gamers, as a higher refresh rate makes the gaming experience more immersive.

Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air laptop. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

What makes us believe this report is that previous rumors revealed that Apple plans to expand this display feature to more models. For example, the regular iPhone 17 is expected to have ProMotion technology.

That said, it would only be natural if Apple expanded this technology to other products, such as the MacBook Air. More interestingly, the iPad Air isn’t expected to get this feature anytime soon. Here’s Apple’s possible forecast for new display technologies:

Early 2026 to early 2027: The iPad mini will get OLED technology with a single-tandem stack panel, and the MacBook Pro will be upgraded with the 8th gen OLED panel, an improved version of the one available with the iPad Pro

Apple plans to update the iPad Air with a single-tandem stack panel with OLED technology Mid 2027 and beyond: Apple will add a new display technology for the iPad Pro, announce a foldable device, and update the MacBook Air with OLED and ProMotion

Wrap up

At the end of the day, it all depends on the costs of OLED panels and if manufacturers are able to develop these new display technologies in time. That being said, you should expect major changes around the M6 chip in 2026.

If you are shopping for a MacBook, the M4 family is likely the best option for the upcoming months.