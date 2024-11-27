LumaFusion announces Creator Pass subscription and big Black Friday discount

The popular iPhone and iPad video editor LumaFusion announced an important change for its users. Starting today, the Storyblocks for LumaFusion subscription will be called Creator Pass. Multicam Studio, Speed Ramping, Enhanced Keyframing, and FCPXML Export features are now available at no additional cost as part of this new platform.

“The team at LumaTouch is truly dedicated to providing a storytelling app that encourages our customers to dive deep into their stories with features that make it fun and easy to craft their own ideas. And we’re also constantly looking for ways to add more value to their experience with us. That’s why we’re launching the Creator Pass,” Terri Morgan, co-founder of LumaTouch, said in a statement.

With the new change, current Storyblock subscribers will not only have access to the vast library of stock music, videos, background, and sound effects, but also these features:

Speed Ramping: Lets storytellers keyframe a video’s speed to create perfect speed ramps quickly and easily;

Lets storytellers keyframe a video’s speed to create perfect speed ramps quickly and easily; Enhanced Keyframing: Bézier curve path editor delivers easy, powerful motion for videos, images, and effects with easy controls that enable storytellers to quickly set constant speed, variable speeds, and holds between keyframes;

Bézier curve path editor delivers easy, powerful motion for videos, images, and effects with easy controls that enable storytellers to quickly set constant speed, variable speeds, and holds between keyframes; Multicam Studio (iOS only): Enables professional-level syncing, switching, and editing clips from multiple camera and audio sources – all within LumaFusion;

Enables professional-level syncing, switching, and editing clips from multiple camera and audio sources – all within LumaFusion; FCPXML Export (iOS only): Allows customers to easily export a LumaFusion timeline to Final Cut Pro to continue their stories on the desktop.

LumaFusion customers can also choose a non-subscription alternative. The app still offers these features above as a one-time purchase. Each is priced at $19.99; when you buy it, the company says it’s yours forever.

Alongside this change, LumaTouch has announced its Black Friday sale. For a limited time, LumaFusion costs $9.99. This 66% discount is now available for Mac and iOS devices or ChromeOS and Android devices.

The video editor app is available for Apple devices on the App Store, while the Android version is available from the Google Play Store or Samsung Galaxy Store.