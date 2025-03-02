Lenovo’s ThinkBook Flip foldable and Yoga Solar PC: Wild laptop concepts unveiled at MWC 2025

As it does every year, Lenovo brought brand new ThinkBook and Yoga laptops to the Mobile World Congress in Spain, which Windows fans in search of an upgrade to one of the latest AI PCs on the market should appreciate.

But the most interesting products Lenovo unveils each year are concept PCs that aren’t ready for mass consumption. Instead, these products give us a look at the laptops that Lenovo might make in the future. You might remember the Lenovo laptop with a rollable display that recently became a real product. Or the Lenovo laptop with a transparent display we saw last year.

For MWC 2025, Lenovo unveiled two interesting ThinkBook and Yoga concepts. The first is the ThinkBook “codename Flip” AI PC Concept. The device features a foldable display unlike anything we have seen from other laptop vendors. Meanwhile, the Yoga Solar PC Concept has no rival. This one features a rear-facing solar cell that will let you charge the laptop with solar power.

As you can see in the images below, the ThinkBook Flip has a massive display that folds outwards. This gives you various options to make the most of the screen. You can turn the ThinkBook into a tablet, use it as a traditional 13-inch laptop (in folded mode), or share the display with someone sitting opposite you.

Lenovo ThinkBook Flip foldable laptop with the screen unfolded. Image source: Lenovo

Because the screen is so large when unfolded, it features an exterior dock to support the extra weight. Unfolded, you get an 18.1-inch OLED laptop, unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

As a reminder, Lenovo has released foldable laptops before. The screen on those devices folded inwards. You needed a separate keyboard accessory if you didn’t want to type using the second screen as a virtual keyboard, though.

Lenovo ThinkBook Flip foldable laptop: Rear view. Image source: Lenovo

It’s unclear when or if Lenovo will make the ThinkBook Flip available to buyers. But the laptop should offer the same high-end Windows experience, complete with Copilot support and other AI features, as Lenovo’s other new laptops.

Lenovo updated the ThinkBook 16p Gen 6, ThinkBook 14 2-in-1, and various ThinkPad models (X13 Gen 6, T14s 2-in-1, T14s Gen 6, T14 Gen 6, T16 Gen 4, E14 Gen 7, and E16 Gen 3) at the show.

Lenovo Yoga Solar PC concept on a table. Image source: Lenovo

The Chinese PC maker also unveiled new PCs under the Yoga brand that will be available later this year. Lenovo launched the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition, Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition, Yoga Pro 7, Yoga Slim 7, Yoga 7 2-in-1 (16-inch and 14-inch models), and the IdeaPad Slim 3x. Available at various price points, the 2025 Yoga laptops also focus heavily on AI and new, high-end hardware.

The Yoga model that stands out is another PC concept that might not be available for quite a while, if ever. That’s the Yoga Solar PC Concept (POC), which can be powered by the sun.

Lenovo Yoga Solar PC concept laptop charging in the sun. Image source: Lenovo

Lenovo says the Solar PC features a solar panel with an energy conversion rate of over 24%, which is “one of the highest in the industry.” The Back Contact Cell needs 20 minutes of direct sunlight exposure to power up to one hour of video playback. The solar cell will generate power even in low-light conditions, and that’s a great way to top up battery life while the device is not being used.

Impressively, the Yoga Solar PC isn’t thick or heavy. It has a 15mm profile and weighs 1.22kg, which makes it quite portable.